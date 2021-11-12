The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Monday. One item on the agenda involved a contentious discrepancy regarding the “County Road” status of a portion of CR-1078 (Viney Hollow Road). The road terminates at a family cemetery. Prior to 2009 the official county maps showed the county maintaining 0.9 miles of this road. However, for some unknown reason, the maps after 2009 only showed 0.4 miles of the road being considered county road. The discrepancy between the maps is being researched by officials in Frankfort. Records indicate that the county has maintained the full 0.9 miles for 15 years or more. The fiscal court and the county seem to be caught in the middle of a dispute involving the property containing the road and access to the cemetery. There are some that want the county to maintain the full 0.9 miles of the road assuring access to the cemetery. There are others that claim only 0.4 miles is under the county’s jurisdiction and that the rest of the road fall on private property. These individuals do not want anyone trespassing on their private property. This leaves the county officials in a predicament. If they exercise jurisdiction and do maintenance on the road they anticipate a lawsuit from the parties that maintain it is private property. However, if they don’t maintain the road they anticipate a lawsuit from those that consider it a county road and want the road maintained for access to the cemetery. Judge Gabbard indicated that he is in ongoing discussions with the County Attorney and also with representatives in Frankfort regarding the best course of action. One of the key issues to ascertain is to research the reason(s) behind the change in the maps between 2009 and 2010. Judge Gabbard stated that he can find no documentation that the fiscal court ever formally acted to reduce the length of the road from 0.9 miles to 0.4 miles. There is a very rigid protocol required by the KRS when a county adds or subtracts stretches of road to or from county jurisdiction. This requires independent evaluations and a public hearing and the action is incorporated into approved minutes of public meetings. There are no records of such public meetings, hearings, or actions. The records that are available to the fiscal court indicate that the county has performed county road maintenance on the 0.9 miles for over 15 years. This alone would qualify the road as a “county road”. However, Judge Gabbard recommended to the court that before a formal action is taken by the court to acknowledge or dispute the legal status of the road it would be wise to wait until the reason(s) behind the map discrepancy were illuminated.
In the Sheriff’s report, Sheriff Hays stated that homeless people continue to be a problem in the county. Jackson County does not have a homeless shelter. However, Laurel County and Clay County do have shelters. The homeless shelter in London has some strict requirements for people to reside there. For example, drug testing and job searches are required. The homeless shelter in Manchester does not have as many strict requirements. Both homeless shelters tend to stay full. Sheriff Hays said he doesn’t have an answer for this issue but encouraged the fiscal court to begin considering it because he anticipates the issue of homelessness will only get worse as time continues.
Sheriff Hays also addressed the issue of 4-wheelers or ATVs on public roads, particularly state highways. Currently, it is illegal to ride these off-road vehicles on a state highway for a distance over 1 mile. There is a county ordinance in place that makes it legal to travel on county roadways that are gravel. County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore indicated that since the title for these vehicles shows them as being manufactured for “off-road” use it is a game-stopper to consider getting them licensed for road use. Sheriff Hays proposed the implementation of a “special use” permit that would allow the vehicles to use the roadways pending an inspection to deem them safe for road use. Sheriff Hays also indicated that an inspection requirement for the vehicles would also aid in tracking stolen vehicles. Sheriff Hays said that another issue is the operation of these vehicles on the roadways by individuals under the age of 16. Even if the vehicles were approved for roadway use the age limit would still be in place.
The fiscal court reviewed and approved a Flex Funds Resolution and Agreement that allowed them to accept $229,051 for road projects for Cunagin Road, Lower Adkinstown Road, Mullins Hollow Road, and a portion of Robinson Road. State Representative Elect Tim Truett attended the meeting and was eager to get acquainted with how the county prioritized road projects in the county and how he could best advocate for Jackson County needs while in Frankfort.
The court also reviewed and approved a Discretionary Funds Resolution and Agreement for $81,656. This money will be applied to a project on Swindling Hollow Road near Annville, KY.
The fiscal court adjourned the regular meeting and went into an executive session to discuss personnel issues. They returned to regular meeting without any formal actions being approved in the executive session. The next fiscal court meeting will be on Monday December 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
