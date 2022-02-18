The Jackson County Fiscal Court met on Thursday February 10th for its monthly Fiscal Court meeting. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and the minutes were read and approved. Judge Gabbard reported to the fiscal court the latest information and request from the Jackson County Tourism Committee. Judge Gabbard reported, “The tourism committee met this week and discussed what to expect as far as tourism related events in Jackson County this year. Several big things are in the works for our County and we want to be prepared when they arrive. The tourism committee has asked us at the Fiscal Court to hire a director solely for tourism. This way tourism will have one designated person to handle planning, event coordination, recruitment for tourists, advertisements as well as representing our County at tourism related meetings. The person to fill this position will need to be energetic as well as a good spokesman. The Fiscal Court will need to find a way to pay the salary for a tourism director within the next budget until we find a steady revenue stream to compensate such a position. This will be a challenge but will also be an investment in our community. We will have more going on in County tourism this year than ever before.”
The Magistrates each give a brief report to the fiscal court during the monthly meeting. Magistrate Dale Vaughn asked about funds to replace some small bridges in the County. These bridges have been particularly vulnerable to flooding events and are also in need of infrastructure repair. Judge Gabbard indicated he will be seeking 80/20 (State provides 80% of the funding and the County assumes responsibility for the remaining 20%) bridge funds through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Rural and Secondary Roads program.
Magistrate Danny Todd discussed the time and work that was put in by the Magistrates and road department during the recent snow events. According to Magistrate Todd everyone performed well. Todd also mentioned that they were addressing gravel roads this past week.
Magistrate Garvin Baker informed the Court on the progress being made on the James Cooper road slide project. The slide is being handled by the Office of Abandoned Mine Land. All 3 Magistrates are working daily to address any road concerns.
Sheriff Hays addressed the fiscal court and discussed the recent rash of thefts in the county. He asked for help from the public with any information regarding the thefts. One incident that Sheriff Hays reported was a Burglary/Theft that occurred on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Gay Brothers Lumber yard in Annville, KY. One female and at least three males are involved in the theft. The vehicle used in the theft was parked in a gravel drive adjacent to the Lumber Company. Several thousand dollars’ worth of property was taken from Gay Brothers. This theft occurred around 4:00 AM. Sheriff Hays reported, “If you drove through the area and observed anything, please call me at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Our number is 606-287-7121. Your information could be valuable to solving this case. We need to stop this band of thieves!”
Sheriff Hays also asked that drivers stay off of the new KY 30 until it was officially opened by the State. Only local residents in that area should be on that portion of the road.
Jailer Brian Gabbard gave a report to the fiscal court and informed them that the jail currently has 67 State inmates. The jail is also receiving money from inmates completing training classes while incarcerated.
Donald “Duck” Moore presented the fiscal court with the projected 2022 Budget. The fiscal court reviewed the proposed budget and voted to approve it. The Fiscal Court operates on a fiscal year that actually begins on July 01st.
The members of the Fiscal Court were presented with the Fiscal Court’s 2nd quarter report. It was reviewed and accepted by the court. In addition, Judge Gabbard also presented the fiscal court with the information that the occupational tax had brought in $270,269.02. There was no official action required from the fiscal court.
Jackson County Little League has officially started registration. With over 400 kids participating the Fiscal Court wanted to make an investment in them. The fiscal court voted approval to donate $5,000 to the Jackson County Little League Program.
The court reviewed and approved the Treasurer’s Bills and Transfers. The next meeting was scheduled for March 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
