The Jackson County Fiscal Court met on Thursday May 12th for their regular monthly Fiscal Court meeting. Judge Executive Shane Gabbard called the meeting to order and the minutes were read and approved. During the meeting the court reviewed and approved the interlocal agreement for the City-County Splash Pad Project. Judge Gabbard reported, “This is the legal agreement we needed to get the bidding process going. We are one step closer to construction.” The court approved advertising for bids for the Joint Splash Pad Project.
Judge Gabbard shared his monthly report with members of the fiscal court. “The RV Park Project at Flat Lick Falls is nearing completion and we expect to have it open in the next couple weeks. Next week we plan to dress up the access road into the Campground loop in order to get it open. It will be paved at a later date. We also will be installing a ballcourt and a playground. This will all be done this Summer,” Gabbard reported. In addition, Judge Gabbard informed the court on the impact of high fuel prices on county departments. “Right now, we are spending upwards of $17,000 per month in fuel between all of our departments. That’s up about $5000 per month of what we spent this time last year. I am also concerned about EMS as it is costing around $130 to fill up an ambulance right now,” Gabbard reported.
The Magistrates reported that mowing on the sides of County Roads had started and they were busy doing what maintenance they could. Judge Gabbard reported, “We did have a mowing tractor hit by a passing motorist last week and luckily no one was injured. We ask that everyone be aware when you see signs out for mowing.”
Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that the Detention Center inmate crews have been out picking up roadside litter and mowing cemeteries as well as at Government buildings. Jailer Gabbard also told the court that the GED and continuing education classes have brought $4,196.00 of revenue in to the jail and the State inmates have brought in $68,195.00 of revenue. Currently, the Jackson County Detention Center is housing 84 State inmates.
Judge Gabbard opened and shared with the court members the bids that had received for asphalt and stone. The only company that supplied a bid for asphalt and stone was the Allen Company. Judge Gabbard reported, “The cost of asphalt has increased by quite a margin, as we expected it to, because of the skyrocketing oil prices. Asphalt will cost us $85.15 per ton picked up at the plant and $112.20 per ton laid by the contractor on our roads this year. The cost of stone depends on the size we order but runs anywhere from $10.10 per ton to $14.50 per ton.”
Judge Gabbard reported to the court that they have received $390,000 in Occupational Tax. Reporting this to the court was recommended as part of the fiscal court’s audit review in the past.
The court also reviewed the 3rd Quarter report for the Fical Year 2022 budget and Judge Gabbard reported, “Everything looks to be on track to be within the current budget.” The court executed the first reading of Budget Amendment 00012030 that addressed unbudgeted receipts totaling $442,471.00.
The Fiscal Court signed and approved the FY 23 County Road Aide Agreement and Resolution which means the county will receive 1.2 million dollars within FY 23 to maintain county roads, buy gravel, pay road worker salaries, maintenance equipment and whatever expense is associated to roads and road maintenance.
The fiscal court also approved proceeding with advertising for bids to repair the roof at the Justice Center. The next fiscal court meeting will be on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
