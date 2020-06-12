The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Monday June 08, 2020. The meeting was once again conducted via Facebook live with the only person’s physically present being the members of the fiscal court, the County Clerk, the Sheriff and the County Attorney. Several items on the agenda were tied to funding expenditures incurred as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic. The fiscal court spent significant funds on measures required to protect the general public as well as the county employees from COVID-19. Some of these expenditures were reimbursable through the CARES Act. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law by President Trump on March 27th, 2020. This over $2 trillion economic relief package delivers on the commitment to protecting the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19. The court reviewed and approved CARES Act Resolution #06092020 authorizing the County Treasurer to seek reimbursement of allowable expenses. Judge Gabbard reported, “Our allocation for CARES reimbursement is for $463,000. We will never have that much COVID-19 expense but we have already gathered about $32,000 worth of reimbursements that qualify. Our County Treasurer and Finance Officer are working with the Department of Local Government to figure out just what is allowable expenses. This Resolution is required to seek reimbursement.”
The fiscal court approved the $14,621 purchase of a ventilator for our ambulance service reimbursable through the CARES funding. Judge Gabbard requested a ventilator from the state but was told that none were currently available that would work with the county’s ambulances. Judge Gabbard was very grateful when our neighboring counties (Madison & Clay) loaned ventilators to Jackson County as an interim solution to a major problem. COVID-19 is, in essence, a sudden, acute respiratory syndrome. In cases of respiratory distress, a ventilator can mean the difference between life and death. Not having one left every person in Jackson County vulnerable.
The court also approved the reimbursement of $4,568.80 to the PVA Office for the installation of a glass barrier in the office. This type of barrier is proving to be a common mechanism to protect people from exposure to respiratory droplets from a person’s breath that can be a vector for the coronavirus. This money would be reimbursable to the fiscal court through the CARES Act.
Judge Gabbard provided his report to the fiscal court which can be found in this issue on page A-***. Sheriff Paul Hays provided a report addressing the calls that his office has been responding to as well as the importance of supporting local businesses as they try to recover from the recent shut down associated with the current pandemic. Sheriff Hays also stressed the importance of voting.
The Magistrates have all had several road issues and have been addressing road issues as best they can.
Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that the Jail is down to 55 state inmates. The fiscal court approved the Roadside Inmate Work Release Agreement even though the jail still has not been authorized to let work release crews go back to work. Judge Gabbard explained, “Approval of this Inmate Work Release Agreeement allows us to be reimbursed for inmate labor. We never receive the maximum amount of $200,000 because of our jail size but it does pay the salaries of 2 guards.”
As a side note, Jailer Gabbard stressed that (despite local misconceptions) there are “no COVID-19 cases at the Jackson County Detention Center”!
The court discussed selling the industrial kitchen equipment at the Regional Food Kitchen in Annville, KY. Judge Gabbard explained, “We have not been able to get the kitchen up and running. My understanding is every kitchen like this one is not doing well. We hate to see it go but at the same time the building presents other opportunities. The court decided to get an appraisal of the value of the equipment and decided to look into their options for the equipment and the building.
Judge Gabbard announced the resignation of County Coroner Melvin “Blue” Lakes and the appointment of Conley Tyra to fill the position for the remainder of the current term. Judge Gabbard formalized the action in an Executive Order signed on Friday, June 05th, 2020.
The court acted to close out the completed portion of the campground installation at Flat Lick Falls. Progress is still being made in our RV Campground Installation at Flat Lick Falls. Judge Gabbard explained, “It's not finished but the reason we are closing out is because we are going into a new Fiscal Year. We plan to reopen the project in July and complete it this year. The project is being funded by Coal Severance Money.”
Judge Gabbard also presented the FY 2019-2020 Audit report to the court. Judge Gabbard told the members of the court that the State will release the report to the public soon and he will then release it to the media. The court reviewed and approved the Treasurer’s bills and transfers and scheduled the next meeting for Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
