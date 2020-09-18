Jared Dearing, of the Kentucky State Board of Elections visited the Jackson County Fiscal Court during their regular monthly meeting this week. Dearing said he had been working with multiple counties making sure they were going to be ready for the upcoming election. The Jackson County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of several new voting machines to accommodate the needs and standards put in place by the Kentucky State Board of Elections for the upcoming General Election in November 2020. The new system/machines will ensure that there will be a paper trail that can be subjected to an audit of the election results if necessary. The new machines will involve a two-step process to get your vote counted. The registered voter will vote on an “Express Vote” machine which is similar to what was already in use. However, at the end of the voting, once the voter has cast their ballots a hard copy paper ballot will be printed for review and confirmation by the voter. Once the paper ballot is reviewed and the voter verifies that their votes are recorded correctly then the hard copy paper ballot will be fed into a “scanner” machine that will tally those votes to the chosen candidates. The paper copy of the ballot (no voter names recorded) will be maintained. If someone challenges the outcome of the election the paper ballots can then be recounted to verify the results.
The state has offered to cover the majority of the costs associated with the new machines. Donald “Duck” Moore, County Clerk indicated that all 6 precincts will be manned during the 2020 General Election. In order to be fully functional for the upcoming election the fiscal court authorized the purchase of 12 “Express Vote” machines along with 8 “scanners”. The fiscal court authorized the purchase of the machines for a total cost of $60,000. It was recognized that as the pandemic gets under control and the pressure of in-person voting goes back to normal there will need to be more machines purchased. The fiscal court was given the option of committing to the additional purchases with the understanding that the purchases will not take place until closer to the actual time they are needed (2022). This allows the fiscal court to lock in on the reduced “fixed” rate that is being offered now since this election cycle is being handled as an exceptional circumstance given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters are being given greater latitude to exercise their rights to vote an absentee ballot this year in order to minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19. Over a quarter of a million absentee ballots have already been requested through the portal set up by the State Board of Elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.