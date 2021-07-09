The Jackson County Fiscal Court met on Wednesday June the 30th for the final meeting of Fiscal year 20-21. The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard. Judge Gabbard announced that the minutes from the prior regular monthly Fiscal Court meeting will be read and voted on at the July meeting. Judge Gabbard recognized Dale McNew from McNew’s Tax Service who presented the Sheriffs Property Tax Settlement. The Settlement was good and the Court Voted to approve.
The Magistrates indicated that they are addressing calls as they come in and trying to get culverts changed as needed. The county still has a few places that have road slides that need to addressed as well as mowing that needs to be done. Otherwise, according to the magistrates reports, everything seems to be moving along smooth as possible.
The Sheriff discussed the need for citizens to license their dogs or kennels with the County Judges Office. This could help resolve matters that involve people’s pets in domestic situations. He also discussed the need for the enforcement of the Solid Waste Ordinance. We need to remind citizens of the requirement of each household to be on regular trash pickup or self-haul. Judge Gabbard indicated that the court will discuss this more at the upcoming July meeting especially since there are some changes happening with garbage haulers in the County.
The jail reported that they have 30 State inmates now, the most they have had since the release of many inmates during the COVID pandemic. This has also allowed the jail to have more inmate crews out working in the Community.
The Administrative Code by KRS is always addressed by the Fiscal Court in June of each year. The Court Voted to amend the Vacation Section to say “The County Judge Executive may require any employee that misses work due sickness to use any available vacation or comp time to pay for time off for sickness. If sick time is needed an employee must present a doctor’s excuse and the County Judge Executive may grant sick time on an as needed basis”. The Court also voted to require employees to request regular vacation hours at least 2 weeks in advance to the requested days off. The Court also approved that “No more than one employee working in the same department can take vacation at the same time.” It was also approved that anyone needing regular time off needs to give their supervisor 48 hours’ notice except in an emergency or due to sickness.
The court discussed and voted to approve the purchase of a John Deere Tractor and Slope Mower from the Surplus Division of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort. The cost of the tractor and slope mower is $31,000.
The Extension Service Taxing District had to amend a portion of their proposed budget for the new Fiscal Year. They are required to present the court with a copy but the Fiscal Court does not set or approve their budget. The Court approved that the amendment was presented to the Fiscal Court.
The court approved an update to the Applicant Agent Form. This will allow Amanda Holt to fill out the county’s FEMA Applications for disasters that go through our Emergency Management Department.
The court executed the second reading of a budget amendment that allows them to incorporate the receipt of $1,279,156.00 from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Act into the operating budget for the county.
The court reviewed a approved a $40 per month phone allowance for Carl Flannery. Mr. Flannery is taking care of the Park Maintenance along with inmate labor in the parks. He handles many calls per day dealing with everything from Park Reservations to maintenance issues. The Court Approved the $40 allowance to him since Mr. Flannery has been using his personal phone for park related calls.
In a new type of action the court was provided with a statement of revenues, a statement of appropriations, and a statement of claims from the FY 2020-2021. Judge Gabbard presented to the Fiscal Court a Statement of money received, money that was spent and a list of each vendor it was paid to as prepared by Finance Officer Amanda Holt and County Treasurer Shay Hacker. This list was from FY 20-21. This was requested to be done by State Auditors.
The court heard a 4th Quarter Occupational Tax report. The County took in $1,264,898.40 in Occupational tax money in FY 20-21. This is up about $150.000 from prior years. Judge Gabbard said, “That means the work from home jobs, new industrial jobs, local businesses and everything else job wise, is bringing in more Revenue to our County.” The report was approved.
The court voted to close out FY 2020-2021 and officially begin working under the new FY 2021-2022 approved budget.
The next meeting was scheduled for Monday, July 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
