On Thursday April 14th, 2022 the Jackson County Fiscal Court met for the regular called monthly Fiscal Court meeting. Judge Executive Shane Gabbard called the meeting to order and the minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved. The Court then recognized visitor Eddie Marks. Mr. Marks then addressed the Court in support of a 3% room tax that, if approved, would be added to nightly rentals at all places of Lodging in Jackson County. Mr. Marks is gathering more information for the Court on proposed revenue from the transient tax.
Judge Gabbard then recognized visitors Kathy Marshall and Sue Porter from KACo (Kentucky Association of Counties). The representatives stopped by to observe the Court meeting and answer any questions the Court may have about their property or workers comp insurance.
The Magistrates discussed the Blacktop on the State approved roads that was just completed in the County. The Magistrates also will be recommending roads for litter pickup along with bridges that need to be addressed in the future.
The Sheriff reported the hiring of a new deputy. Christian Collins has been hired full time and will be going to the Academy soon for training. Sheriff Hays also discussed the latest slew of thefts in the County with the fiscal court.
Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that since they bought a sewing machine to make mats, besides making mats for other jails, they have been making their own mats. The Jackson County Detention inmates have made 60 new mats. This effort has saved the jail approximately $40 per mat by making them in-house. Jailer Gabbard also reported the jail has received an additional $27,000 back from COVID relief funds to offset some of the revenue loss in the Jail during the pandemic.
The fiscal court also considered a proposal from Southern Health Partners for Jail Healthcare needs. The County is responsible for the healthcare of the inmates while they are housed in the local detention center. Healthcare in the jail is a big expense for the County but can be made more affordable with the right company. Southern Health Partners negotiates with physician’s offices and hospitals to get the best possible price. They also provide a nurse for the Jail.
The fiscal court reviewed the Sheriff’s 2022 First Quarter budget report and concluded that the Sheriff is well within budget for this calendar year.
The fiscal court executed the second reading of a budget amendment #00012022 that would allow them to receive $198,378.95. This represents CSEPP money that the court had not originally budgeted to receive.
The fiscal court also considered Emergency Budget Amendment #00012023 for the amount of $473,501. This is for the portion of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money that was spent after July 1, 2021. This will balance that portion of the budget and was recommended by the State Department of Local Government.
The fiscal court considered and approved the Kentucky Wildlands Resolution. This is a new tourism initiative in our area of the Commonwealth. The National Park Service has defined 41 Counties in Appalachia as part of a National Heritage Area System. Jackson County is one of the 41 Counties and the fiscal court approved the resolution in support of it.
Judge Gabbard informed the fiscal court that the county has received $73,036.96 from the Occupational Tax. The fiscal court acknowledged receiving the information.
The fiscal court also acknowledged receiving the Jackson County Extension District Budget for the 2023 Fiscal year. The court does not have the authority to edit opr change this budget but they are entitled to view and receive it.
Judge Gabbard discussed what he referred to as “a slew of thefts” at the Transfer Station and Road Garage. Judge Gabbard reported, “We do our best to secure everything the best we can but sadly a thief will do all they can to take what is not theirs. We will need to discuss ideas at our Fiscal Court meeting to find a solution to this problem. We need updated security as well as look into a night watchman on site. The County simply cannot keep absorbing the cost of thefts on our property. The last incident resulted in the theft of a couple catalytic converters from our newer vehicles. One of those vehicles is still under manufacture warranty and will cost us about $2,000 to fix in order to keep from voiding the warranty. This is just one example of a cost brought on by these thefts. We have had several small items stolen as well as vandalism to our equipment and buildings. We have to stop this now before it gets worse so we will need some solutions brought to the table.” The court decided to look into a camera system to help identify suspects.
The court approved the purchase of a 2021 Dodge 3500 for the CSEPP/EM program. This will cost $48,000-$50,000 and will be paid for with CSEPP Grant money.
The court entered into an executive session to discuss a personnel issue and upon returning to the regular meeting announced that no decisions or actions had been taken.
The court reviewed and approved the Treasurer’s bills and transfers. The next meeting of the Fiscal Court will be Thursday April 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM to look at the budget.
