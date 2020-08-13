The Jackson County Fiscal Court met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, August 10, 2020. The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and the minutes were read and approved. There were 2 visitors present at the meeting. Lonnie Campbell from KACO was present to discuss the current lease on the Jackson County Detention Center. KACO handles the financing for the Fiscal Court and the current lease on the jail will not be paid in full until 2039. Interest Rates are currently very low and Mr. Campbell told the court he believes he can get them locked in at a rate that could save us significant money over the remainder of the lease. The projected savings are $358,600 over the life of the lease. The new lease would decrease from a 4.9 % interest rate down to 2.91%. The Court will need to write and pass an ordinance with 2 required readings. They initiated this process during the current meeting and created ordinance #08102020. The first reading was conducted at this meeting and the second will be advertised to be held at a second meeting. The vote was unanimous to seek the refinance.
After the ordinance was approved the Court recognized visitor Brandon Storm. Storm won the Republican nomination in the primary election and is seeking the office of State Senator for the 21st District. Storm addressed the Court and stated he was looking forward to working with and for Jackson County should he be elected in November. Storm stated that he knew we had several needs and concerns and he wanted to work with us to find solutions for the needs we have.
The districts reported that they were catching up on road work. Magistrate Dale Vaughn asked the other magistrates to look into the possibility of consolidating the road department. Vaughn stated that the money spent on equipment maintenance was over $175,000 last year. If the road department consolidated and sold some equipment and buildings then they could possibly get more done with less problem. The current equipment is worn out and hard to replace. With this in mind, doing more with less could actually work better. The work could be delegated out by the road foreman at the suggestion of the Court and it would get one job done in a lot less time. This is the model several of our surrounding Counties use and it could work well. The Court will discuss the matter more as they go along and get a list together of pros and cons.
The court was presented with a report on the Sheriff’s second quarter budget. The sheriff is halfway through the current budget and is well under budget. Sheriff Hays stated his appreciation for the community support of a "Back the Blue" event in support of local law enforcement that various members of our community are organizing. It's been a stressful few weeks for local enforcement officers and some fresh air is a welcome thing. The Sheriff also asked for local ATV/UTV owners to please don't allow children under the age of 16 to operate those vehicles on the road. Any vehicle operated on a public road does require the driver to have a valid license. The Sheriff stressed to please use caution with ATV/UTV use.
The Jailer reported that the Department of Corrections had released them to allow limited outside inmate labor. The labor will be very limited and will require each inmate to wear a mask and frequently sanitize. The situation with State inmates changes every day. Right now the detention center is only housing 18 state inmates. Normally, they house around 86 state inmates. Those are paying inmates that are gone.
The court also reviewed bids to repair a slide on Foxtown Road. The lowest bid on the Foxtown/ Lakes Creek slide came in $70,000 over what the State projected the cost of the repair would be. The court is working with the Department of Rural and Secondary Roads to find a solution. If an agreement can be reached on a lower price between the lowest bidder and the Court, then the bid can be awarded according to the State. If not the court will have to re-bid the slide. The court will report more as the situation evolves.
The court discussed the purchase of land from Rex Miller on Lodge Hall road near Sand Gap. The land in consideration is in a very steep curve on Lodge Hall road. The court is working to reach an agreement with the landowner to be able to purchase the needed land to address the safety situation on this road. The court also reviewed and approved a motion to adopt Judy Murray Lane the county road system by deed and survey. This road is 600 feet long and will service 6 homes in Magistrate District 2. The court reviewed the Treasurer’s bills and transfers and scheduled the next meeting for Monday, September 14th, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.