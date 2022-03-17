The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday (March 10, 2022). One item on the agenda was the ongoing effort of the fiscal court to find ways to boost local tourism. The fiscal court is part of the Kentucky Mountain Recreational Authority (KMRA). The purpose of the authority is to establish, maintain, and promote a recreational trail system throughout the KMRA to increase economic development, tourism, and outdoor recreation for residents and visitors. The recreational trail system shall be located with significant portions of the system situated on private property made available for use through lease, license, easement, or other appropriate legal form by willing landowners. Other portions of the trail system may be on public property such as county roads. The Jackson County Off-Roaders Association has lobbied the fiscal court as well as the McKee City Council for authorization to ride ATVs on county roads and city roads as part of this “recreational trail system”. State roads such as US Hwy 421 are under the jurisdiction of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and, therefore, the city and/or county government lacks the authority to make regulatory decisions regarding motor vehicle operation on these state roads.
However, the Jackson County Fiscal Court took the first step last week to make the operation of ATV’s on county roads legal. This first step was the “first reading” of an ordinance establishing permissible streets of operation for ATV within Jackson County. The draft ordinance reads as follows:
An Ordinance Establishing Permissible Streets of Operation of All Terrain Vehicles with in the County of Jackson, Kentucky
WHEREAS, it is the intent of the Jackson County Fiscal Court to provide for the safe and appropriate operation of ATV’s (unlicensed all - terrain Vehicles) within Jackson County and;
WHEREAS, Jackson County Fiscal Court has a general interest in allowing expanded use by all-terrain vehicles of the public road right-of-way of roads under the county’s jurisdiction to (1) make connections to businesses, residences and trail connections, and (2) because most ditches outside slopes are impassible; and
WHEREAS, Kentucky Revised Statutes 189.515 (7) c authorizes municipalities to designate those public highways, segments of public highway, adjoining rights-of-way public highways under their jurisdiction, that ATV's may be operated.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the Jackson County Fiscal Court as follows;
Section One: All Jackson County streets, roads, lanes, drives, alleyways, etc. for the operation of ATV’s within the County;
Section Two: The Jackson County Fiscal Court may modify the above list by amendment only.
Section Three: The Ordinance becomes effective immediately upon adoption and publication as required by law.
