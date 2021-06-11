The Jackson County Fiscal Court executed the second and final reading of the proposed budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2022 at this week’s regular monthly meeting on Monday. According to Judge Gabbard there were very few recommended changes from the Department of Local Government that needed to be made on the first proposed draft budget. The total budget revenues contained within the FY 2021-2022 budget equals $6,188,983.59. This total is composed of several separate funds including: 1) the General Fund ($2,421,139.77), 2) the Road Fund ($1,549,013.17), 3) the Jail Fund ($1,584,795.65), 4) the Local Government Economic Assistance Fund (69,608.00), 5) the Special Grant Account ($201,000.00), 6) the Disaster Emergency Services Fund ($156,000.00), 7) the Forest Fire Protection Fund ($3,427.00), the Transfer Station ($405,000.00) and 8) 911 CMRS ($150,000).
In other business, Judge Gabbard asked the fiscal court to grant him authorization to pay the bills for construction at the Flat Lick Falls Park as they are received. The reason for this is due to the timeline and deadline associated with the funding allocated for the project. The work must be done and the checks signed and posted before the end of the current fiscal year (June 31st, 2021). The fiscal court also discussed the needs associated with a campground host that will live at the residence.
The court received and opened two bids for the Lunsford Hollow Road Steel Driving Project (meant to stabilize an eroding/slumping hill that threatens the roadway). Two bids were received: Jones Excavating and King Crete. The lower of the two bids ($53,696) was submitted by Jones Excavating and the court approved them for the project. King Crete’s bid was a little over $10,000 higher.
The Judge informed the court that the county has received $1,279,156 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and they executed the first reading of a budget amendment that would accept these funds. Several transfers were made from these funds to be used to help the county recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic over the past year. (For a more detailed assessment of these transfers see the article in this issue of the Jackson County Sun.)
The fiscal court reviewed and approved the Public Properties Report for 2021. This mostly describes the operational expenses associated with the new Judicial Center. The court approved hiring Hannah Gabbard as assistant Emergency Management Director. This is a CSEPP paid position. Ms. Gabbard is currently getting her education in Homeland Security and will bring her knowledge and skills to the job.
The court approved purchasing a 54” Cub Cadet Mower. The total cost of this mower is $6,464 but the county will get $2,000 for the trade-in of their old mower. Judge Gabbard asked for advice on the legality of accepting money for the trade-in and he was assured that the transaction followed state law. If the trade-in was more than the cost of the new equipment it would not have been allowed but since the new equipment cost more that the trade-in and the county wasn’t obtaining net cash in exchange everything was in accordance with the Kentucky Revised Statutes. The fiscal court executed a second reading of a budget amendment (00000009) accepting $355,207.83 into the State Grant Funds (CSEPP).
The fiscal court reviewed and approved the Treasurer’s Bills and Transfers and scheduled the next meeting for June 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm to close out the current fiscal year and begin the next.
