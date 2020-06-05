The Jackson County Fiscal Court held a special meeting via Facebook live last Friday, May 29th, 2020. The primary objective of the meeting was to execute the second reading of the 2020-2021 County Budget. The first reading was accomplished at the regular monthly meeting of the fiscal court held earlier in May. The version of the budget approved by the fiscal court during the first reading is considered an operational draft and sent to the state Department of Local Government for review, editing, and approval. Once the state makes any changes they deem necessary the budget is sent back to the fiscal court for a second reading which constitutes final review and approval. The fiscal year for the county government began on June 01, 2020 so it was important to get final approval from the Magistrates prior to that date. The total budget revenue for the upcoming year (all funds combined) is $6,504,677.85. This is divided between several funds including:
- General Fund = $2,411,372.54
- Road Fund = $1,549,201.59
- Jail Fund = $1,940,639.72
- Local Government Economic Assistance Fund = $64,037.00
- Disaster Emergency Services Fund = $156,000.00
- Forest Fire Protection Fund = $3,427.00
- Transfer Station = $380,000
- CMRS (911) = $150,000.00
In other business, the fiscal court voted approval to pay the County Clerk (Donald “Duck” Moore) a total of $2,754.00 as reimbursement compensation for the printing of motor vehicle and boat tax bill notices. This compensation is required by KRS 133.240 Section 3. The Department of Revenue certified that the total number of motor vehicle and boat accounts for Jackson County as of January 01, 2020 was 18,360 for which the Fiscal Court must pay the county clerk fifteen cents (0.15) for the calculation of the tax bill for each account (18,360 X 0.15 = 2,754.00)
The fiscal court also voted approval to accept Pasture View Road into the County Road System by deed as an established County road. In the final action of the special meeting the court reviewed and approved an emergency budget amendment (#00000005) accepting $422,746.61 into the current fiscal year budget. These funds are earmarked for road fund expenditures including asphalt patching and road materials.
