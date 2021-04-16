The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting this Monday. All the court members were in attendance except Magistrate Garvin Baker. Baker was attending the funeral of James Richard “Ritchie” Vickers. Despite Baker’s absence, the court had a quorum and proceeded with the meeting.
The court heard from the Jackson County Tourism Committee. The Tourism Commission has been working off mostly volunteer work and have grown the tourism activities in Jackson County tremendously. However, the success of their efforts has resulted in a workload that has outgrown what is possible from volunteer work alone. Jackson County Tourism is looking to hire an experienced professional who can market Jackson County. The commission proposed that they be included in the Fiscal Court Budget in order to fund a Tourism Staff Person. They asked the fiscal court to consider passing an ordinance that would allow the fiscal court to collect a 3% transient room tax as authorized by the current Tourism Ordinance. It is important for the residents of Jackson County to understand that this tax would be paid by the transient occupants that book lodging in the B&B’s located in the county (over 40 now are operating). This is money coming into our county by visitors to the BnB’s and not a tax on the residents of Jackson County. The 3% room tax would be collected by the fiscal court and then allocated to the Tourism Board for Tourism purposes.
Judge Gabbard outlined the process that would have to take place to enact this request. An ordinance would first have to be prepared by the county attorney. The ordinance would have to undergo a first reading at a fiscal court meeting. A public hearing would have to be held. Finally, after any edits, additions, subtractions, or modifications to the ordinance resulting from those events then a second reading at a fiscal court meeting would have to be executed. After a successful second reading, the ordinance would be officially enacted. (See the other article in this week's paper for more details on the Tourism efforts in the county). Judge Gabbard indicated that the court would seriously consider the next steps and take the matter up again at the next regular meeting.
In other business, the Judge gave his report to the fiscal court (see page A-2). The Sheriff gave a report and indicated that he expects thousands of people to come through Jackson County next weekend as part of the annual Red Bud Ride. “Please be aware that these people will be coming through and be safe. Please represent our county with grace and dignity,” Sheriff Hays said. In addition, Sheriff Hays stated that garbage and littering is still a pet peeve of his and he wished the garbage ordinance allowed him to do more to address the problem. Currently, the existing ordinance only allows enforcement regarding household garbage and doesn’t extend to what Sheriff Hays called “junk”. Sheriff Hays encouraged the court to consider expanding the ordinance to allow for broader enforcement over other types of garbage. The court also reviewed and approved the Sheriff’s 2021 First Quarter report.
Jailer Brian Gabbard gave a report regarding the status and activities of the jail. The Health Department offered to vaccinate any inmates that wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Gabbard indicated that only 15 or 16 inmates (out of 82 total) chose to get the vaccine. Gabbard also indicated that he was working toward getting full work crews back into the work release program to help clean up the garbage along the county roads.
The fiscal court recognized the receipt of the Conservation District’s Budget ($255,389.23) for the upcoming fiscal year. In addition, they recognized the receipt of the upcoming budget ($345,305.48) for the Jackson County Extension Service. The fiscal court did not have to vote or take any action regarding these budgets beyond officially recognizing that they had received them.
The court voted unanimously to donate a cooling unit from the defunct Regional Kitchen to the Sand Gap Food Bank. The expenses to move and hook the unit up will be covered by the Food Bank with no expenses incurred to the fiscal court.
The court began the process of closing John Causey Road located along Hwy 30. The road now serves as a private driveway to a single property owner. The process of closing a road is outlined in KRS 178-070 which states: “The fiscal court may direct any county road to be discontinued. Notice must be published, according to the provisions of KRS 178.050, and in addition, notices must be placed at three (3) prominent and visible public places within one (1) mile of the road. After posting the notices, the fiscal court shall appoint two (2) viewers who have no vested interest in the discontinuance of the road and who, together with the county road engineer, shall view the road and report in writing at the hearing what inconvenience would result from the discontinuance. Upon presentation of the report and other evidences, if any, at a public meeting of the fiscal court, the court may discontinue the road.” In compliance with the requirements of this statute, the court appointed Tim Anderson and Jacob Anderson to view and report about potential inconveniences that may result from the closure. In addition, the court voted approval for a resolution providing an official list of County Roads for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and CVADD.
The court voted to reimburse the DAV $1,020.56 for fence repair at Memorial. The court voted approval for a resolution authorizing the next phase of the Flat Lick Falls Campground. The funds ($40, 755.53) must be spent prior to the end of this fiscal year which means that the campground at Flat Lick Falls must be opened by July 01, 2021.
The court voted to approve the 2021 County Road Aide Agreement and Resolution which would see the county get $1,152,698.92 over the next fiscal year in 2021. The money can be allocated in a 60/30/10 allocation proportion this year.
The fiscal court also executed the first reading of their FY 2021-2022 Budget which partitions and allocated $6,196,424.59 in total for county operating expenses for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget will have to be sent to Frankfort for the state’s input and a second reading executed prior to becoming finalized.
Judge Gabbard informed the court that $120,000 in Occupational Tax had been received in the third quarter. The court also reviewed and approved the FY 2020-2021 Third Quarter report.
A budget amendment (#00000009) was approved to allow the court to receive reimbursements in the amount of $411,353.41 from the CARES Act for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The court reviewed and approved the Treasurer’s Bills and Transfers and scheduled the next meeting for Monday, May 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
