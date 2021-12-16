The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Monday. The court passed a resolution requesting the new segment of Hwy 30 from the junction of US Hwy 421 to the junction of KY Hwy 11 be named “The Marie Rader Highway”. Former State Representative Marie Rader was instrumental in seeing the entirety of the new Hwy 30 project through to fruition. Although the last segment had progressed to the point it was considered “shovel-ready” the project languished during Governor Matt Bevin’s administration. It wasn’t until retire representative Marie Rader lit a fire under the project by attending a fiscal court meeting and having serious conversations with the office of Governor Bevin and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that things began moving again. Thanks to her relentless efforts before and after retirement the final leg of new Hwy 30 is almost complete. State Representative Timmy Truett attended the fiscal court meeting and told the court he would take the issue up on the first day of the new legislative session. Representative Truett did not anticipate any hurdles or resistance to getting this request passed. “Everyone in the House of Representatives in Frankfort knows and respects Marie and I’m sure they will be on board with the naming request recognizing her efforts,” Rep. Truett said.
Glenna Lear spoke before the court as a concerned visitor. Lear was involved in an accident on US Hwy 421 near the Clover Bottom Rock Quarry recently that resulted from an extra wide load truck hitting her vehicle. Lear told the court she had her vehicle as far off the road as possible and the wide load vehicle hit her and totaled her car anyway. She has noticed several wide-load vehicles passing through Jackson County. As part of her efforts to get her vehicle repaired she discovered that the state of Kentucky has been permitting these wide loads to pass through Jackson County instead of routing them through safer roadways. Lear recalled the driver of the truck that hit her car saying, “I told them I shouldn’t be on this road.” Magistrate Dale Vaughn noted that he has seen several 18 ft wide swimming pool segments recently pass through the county. Lear asked Judge Gabbard what the court could do to address the issue. Judge Gabbard said the permitting actions of the state were confusing and he didn’t understand why they would route extra wide loads through such narrow, winding roadways as we have in Jackson County. “The only times I have seen extra wide loads take these back roads have been when they are trying to avoid scales or law enforcement,” Judge Gabbard remarked. Judge Gabbard promised to bet in contact with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and get an explanation as well as inform them of the consequent dangers of directing these wide-loads through our county. Judge Gabbard also promised to provide Ms. Lear with contact information so she could personally voice her concerns. Representative Truett also promised to investigate the issue and make inquiries to the appropriate state personnel.
Representative Truett provided an update to the court and indicated that two projects are in the implementation phase along US Hwy 421. These involve segments near the Rock Quarry and also on Pigeon Roost near McKee. The other update involved the obligation of $750,000 to execute the planning process for improvements on Hwy 290 from McKee including the potential for a connecting leg that would see Hwy 290 continue until it joins the new Hwy 30. This would provide an expedited route for traffic from McKee to the interstate as well as the businesses in Laurel County.
Jailer Brian Gabbard reported to the court that the jail now has 75 state inmates (they had 86 state inmates just prior to the COVID pandemic). Gabbard also indicated that as a result of operating the commissary longer hours through the week the commissary fund has increased from $27,000 up to approximately $124,000. The revenue provided by the commissary (operates like a little store inside the jail) can be used for increased security or for any expense that is meant to serve the inmates general welfare such as medical costs.
The fiscal court reviewed and approved the County Clerk’s proposed 2022 Budget as well as the annual order that establishes and sets the maximum amount that can be spent on salaries for the Clerk’s deputies. The proposed 2022 Clerk’s operating budget is $2,897,296.63. The maximum that can be spent for all the salaries combined for the workers in the County Clerk’s office was established at $250,000.
The fiscal court also reviewed and approved the Sheriff’s 2022 proposed budget along with the annual order setting maximum salaries for the Sheriff’s deputies as well. The 2022 Sheriff’s budget was approved for the amount of $450,000. In addition, the court approved an advancement of $85,000 to the Sheriff’s office to help with expenses during the period of time when tax revenue is at a minimum. The Sheriff’s office will reimburse the court in this amount when tax revenue will allow it.
The fiscal court reviewed and acknowledged the receipt of the “Jackson County Emergency Operations Plan”. This was originally passed in 2016 and must be kept current.
The court approved giving $5,000 to the FOCUS Regional Economic Development Group from Local Government Economic Assistance funds as part of an ARC grant match. FOCUS is comprised of representatives from Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Leslie and Clay counties. These funds and this ARC grant are meant to facilitate the hiring of a Regional Economic Development Director that would work to promote the economic development of these counties in the region. Jackson Energy is assisting by providing office space for the dir5ector as well as covering the salary for the first three years.
The court discussed and recommended that the equipment at the regional kitchen in Annville be placed on Gov.deals to sell. The other option was to put the equipment out for bids as a collection for a single bid. Judge Gabbard also reported to the court that the county has received $315,000 from the occupational tax. The next fiscal court meeting was scheduled for Monday January 10, 2022.
