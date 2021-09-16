The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Monday September 13, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive, Shane Gabbard. The minutes of last month’s meeting were read by County Clerk, Duck Moore and then approved.
Judge Gabbard reported that his office had spent the last couple of weeks making sure the money the Fiscal Court received from the American Rescue Act was reported and allocated properly. Judge Gabbard has been working with Compass Municipal Advisors to get the first required quarterly report ready. The quarterly report was submitted by Judge Gabbard on August 30, 2021 just ahead of the August 31 deadline. Everything the Fiscal Court has allocated so far has been approved and lined up with criteria set by the US Treasury Department. Judge Gabbard said, “We are working with Compass Municipal Advisors on ideas we have that will enhance our community with these funds. This is a great opportunity for development and enhancement but it has to be done properly.” The Fiscal Court engaged Compass after their August meeting to assist with expenditures.
The Magistrates addressed the Court on the need for guard rails on some of the County Roads. Judge Gabbard reported, “We have been paying attention to areas that are accident prone and will be looking at the possibility of adding guardrail in those areas.”
Magistrate Garvin Baker reported on the improvements made in the sharp curve on Lodge Hall road near Sand Gap. The County Road Department worked on the curve on Lodge Hall Road after the Fiscal Court purchased the land in the curve with intent of widening the curve. The improvements made to the curve have already made a great difference of the safety of the road.
Magistrate Dale Vaughn reported that the work on the bridge on Vaughn Cemetery Road is now completed. The work completed will provide safer access for citizens on the road.
Magistrate Danny Todd reported of improvements and safety enhancements made to Lakes Creek road. There is still more work to be completed on Lakes Creek Road.
The jail report indicated that the detention center brought in over $58,000 in revenue this month through inmates and inmate programs.
The court reviewed bids for new ambulance service stretchers. They only received one bid from Stryker INC. These are state of the art stretchers that will provide easier transport for patients and easier loading for EMT’s. The final cost for 2 stretchers was $37,740.00. This will be paid from CSEPP grant funds.
The court appointed Dion Combs and Greg Rose to independently view TM Lakes Cemetery Road for partial closure. Appointing independent evaluators is required pursuant to KRS 178.050. Judge Gabbard explained, “In order to close a County road or portion of a road according to KRS 178.050, there has to be 2 people appointed by the Fiscal Court to view the road. The 2 people can’t have any vested interest in the road. At the August Fiscal Court meeting, the Fiscal Court approved to start the process of closing a section of TM Lakes Cemetery Road that serves no public interest. A public hearing will be held at the October Fiscal Court meeting to decide on the closure of the road.
The Jackson County /McKee IDA requested permission from the Fiscal Court to ask Department of Local Government (DLG) for the use of CDBG funds to pay off a Loan to Jackson Energy from Rural Economic Development Loan/Grant (REDLG) the IDA secured for Phoenix Products. The request is from funds already paid by Phoenix Products (PPI) and sale of equipment from the foreclosure of PPI. Judge Gabbard reported, “The fund has over $450,000 and we will ask DLG for $203,700. We have reason to believe DLG will approve request.” The Fiscal Court agreed to this request.
The court voted to accept the County Taxing Districts 2021 Tax Rates on County Tax Bills. The Property tax bills should be out by October.
The Fiscal Court Property Tax Rate was approved and set for 0.068 %. That has been the tax rate for several years now.
The court voted approval to request American Rescue Act Funds for a Joint Splashpad Project that will see the county partner with the City of McKee. Judge Gabbard reported, “The next step is to draw up a scope of work, figure a project budget and request bid proposals. The proposed site is the Highway 89 park behind the Courthouse on Highway 89.”
