The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, September 14, 2020. Tax season is moving closer and it was time for the fiscal court to agree on a property tax rate for the year. The court has the option of either accepting the rate recommended by the state or adopting a higher rate. In the past the court has been hesitant to raise property taxes because they understand how hard the expense is for many of our residents. The court usually leaves the tax rate the same as the prior year which is usually 0.69 cents/$100 ad valorem. However, this year the state actually recommended a lower rate than in the past. This year the state recommended the rate be set at 0.68 cents/$100 ad valorem. At first glance it appears that this would result in less property tax being collected by Sheriff Hays which, in turn, would impact the budget of all the county offices and services that are funded, at least in part, through property tax. However, the Property Valuation Assessment Office has recently updated their assessment of property values in the county and the value of most property has increased. Therefore, even though the tax rate approved by the fiscal court has decreased the amount of money that will be generated as property tax will increase as a result of higher property values. The court also approved the costs associated with ther printing of the 2020 Property Tax Bills. County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore indicated that everything was on schedule to print the bills at the first of October with the Jackson County Board of Education being the only special tax district that had not approved their tax rate for this upcoming season. The BOE had a special meeting planned this week to address the issue and had promised to deliver the rate as soon as approved.
Sheriff Hays provided a report and informed the court that his office was a bit understaffed at the moment. Deputy Berry has officially returned to work as School Resource Officer. “I would ask people to be a bit patient with us. We are working really hard but we may not be able to respond as quickly as we would like given how short-handed we are at the time.” Sheriff Hays indicated that he was in the process of hiring a new certified policeman but the hiring wouldn’t be complete until later in the week. “I have lots of candidates for a position but most are not certified. Certification requires weeks of training and has a significant expense associated with it. After becoming certified it is hard for our county to compete with other municipalities in terms of salaries and benefits. So there is always a great chance that we would end up paying for the training and then lose that person to another location. So it may be better to hold out and hire someone that is already certified,” Sheriff Hays said.
Jailer Brian Gabbard reported to the court that they have restarted the work release program. The inmates that are participating must abide by several guidelines and restrictions in an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The jail recently purchased a portable sink that allows the inmates to maintain good hand hygiene and the work group is kept isolated from the other inmates. Gabbard reported that the number of paying state inmates is still being restricted due to the pandemic. The jail would normally house 86 state inmates prior to the pandemic. Now they are only housing 37 state inmates which decreases the revenue.
In other business, the fiscal court executed a second reading and adoption of ordinance #08102020 which pertained to refinancing the loan used to build the detention center. The new finance agreement would not change the time frame or extend the loan. IT would, however, lower the interest rate. The lower rate would save the fiscal court a total of $230,000 over a period of 20 years. The second reading unanimously passed and the ordinance was adopted.
The fiscal Court reviewed and approved a budget amendment that would allow them to accept and incorporate $42,448.59 into the county budget that was reimbursed to the county for expenses to combat the transmission on COVID-19 as part of the CARES Act.
The court reviewed and approved the Employer Contribution Rate to help the county workers that have health insurance through the county. Open enrollment starts in October and the court approved increasing the amount of employer contribution by $100. Only about thirty (30) county employees have insurance through the county and the $100 increase in the contribution will help mitigate some of the increases in the cost of health insurance for them.
Recently, Judge Gabbard accompanied Mr. Doug Wilson into Perry County to get some large used tires that were transported back to Jackson County and delivered to the Conservation District to be repurposed and provided to local farmers as water troughs for cattle. Mr. Wade Nicholson offered the use of his large flat bed trailer to haul the tires. Judge Gabbard recommended that the fiscal court pay Nicholson $200 for the use of his trailer. The court voted approval. The court also voted approval to pay Jones Implement Invoice #6125 for an engine kit.
In other significant business, the court was visited by Jared Dearing from the State Board of Elections. Dearing explained the need to purchase new voting machines and how the state would provide assistance. The court also discussed the recent flooding and approved the purchase of some needed water rescue related equipment such as a Zodiac boat and some life jackets. These items are discussed in greater detail within their own articles in this issue of the Jackson County Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.