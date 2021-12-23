On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) released their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, December 11th to Friday, December 17th.
The officials at CVDHD were saddened to report the death of five more persons (including two Jackson County residents) related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. The two individuals in Jackson County were a 64-year-old male and a 85-year-old male. There were two new deaths reported in Clay County and one new death reported in Rockcastle County. The two individuals in Clay County were a 61-year-old female and a 65-year-old male. The one individual in Rockcastle County was a 76-year-old male. The CVDHD will report their next update on Monday, December 27th.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
Confirmed: 23
Probable: 31
Recovered: 47
New Deaths: 2
Clay County
Total Confirmed: 33
Community Confirmed: 33
CCDC Confirmed: 0
Probable: 15
Total Recovered: 32
Community Recovered: 32
CCDC Recovered: 0
New Deaths: 2
Rockcastle County
Confirmed: 18
Probable: 11
Recovered: 37
New Deaths: 1
Kentucky has reported 5,321 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 1,215 of them on Monday. That brings the seven-day rolling average to 2,269, 6.3% above the average on Friday. The share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus over the last seven days is 9.2%, essentially returning it to the peak it reached before this month's decline. It was 9.21% on Dec. 3.
Covid-19 hospital cases are actually down 3.75% in the last week. Kentucky hospitals reported 1,206 Covid-19 patients, a decrease of 49 from Friday, 325 in intensive care (down four) and 176 on mechanical ventilation (down 19). Eight of the state's 10 hospital readiness regions reported using at least 80% of their intensive-care beds, with four of them above 90%. The Northern Region is still at 100% capacity.
Gov. Beshear said he has not been alerted to any more counties with the Omicron variant, but said, "Omicron is probably in every county by now." On Saturday, he announced that it had been identified in Kenton, Campbell, Fayette and Jefferson counties.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported late Monday that the Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of new coronavirus cases in the United States. KY Health Commissioner Steven Stack called Omicron "one of the most transmissible or contagious infections we've had in the last century," explaining that it may be that every one person with Omicron could infect up to 18 or 20 other people.
For perspective, he said every one person who gets the flu may infect one or two other people and every person with the Delta variant may infect between one and five people. Stack added that with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, it could become the predominant strain of Covid-19 in Kentucky in a month. Right now, almost all of the cases in Kentucky are the Delta variant.
"So it's more important than ever that we take the benefit of the things we have learned over the last nearly two years so that we can take relatively focal steps to minimize it spread, to minimize the harm it causes and still be able to go on on with our lives," Stack said.
That includes getting the Covid-19 vaccine, getting a booster, wearing a mask when indoors or in crowded situations, social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, staying home when you are sick, and doing a rapid Covid-19 test before attending a social gathering if possible.
Further, Stack advised that if you will be in an indoor space for an extended period, to upgrade your mask to an N-95 because the Omicron variant is so much more contagious.
The good news is that so far Omicron appears to cause milder symptoms and has not led to a spike in hospitalizations in South Africa and the United Kingdom, where there has been significant spread, said Stack.
Stack said the Pfizer-Bio-NTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are effective against Omicron, but you need to get a booster. And because the Omicron variant is so effective at infecting people, there will be an increase in breakthrough cases. "But remember the vaccines, if they keep you from ending up in the hospital and they keep you from dying --they have done their job," Stack said.
He said "widely available data" shows that having a prior Covid-19 infection is unlikely to be sufficient to protect you from re-infection and that this group needs to get vaccinated and boosted too.
Stack noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently changed its guidance and is encouraging people to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which are created with messenger RNA, instead of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Stack also encouraged unvaccinated Kentuckians to not count on monoclonal antibodies to protect them against Covid-19, saying that recent data shows that two of the three available brands of these synthetic antibodies are not effective against Omicron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.