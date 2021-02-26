Melissa Flannery, 36, of McKee, KY appeared in court before Judge Allen B. Roberts for a preliminary hearing this week. Flannery has been charged with several drug related charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
The charges stem from her arrest back in November 2020. Deputy J Weaver reported in the uniform citation that on Friday, November 13th, 2020 he was patrolling Mullins Hollow and observed a gold Chevrolet S-10 Blazer. Deputy Weaver was aware that William Flannery of Jackson County drove a vehicle matching that description and that he had an active arrest warrant out of Jackson and Madison Counties. Weaver made contact with the vehicle on Chestnut Flat Road. Upon running Flannery’s identification and vehicle registration plates, Deputy Weaver discovered that the registration wasn’t valid and there was no valid auto insurance. Once Flannery was asked to step out of the vehicle, he told Deputy Weaver that he had marijuana and neurontin on his person without a prescription.
A brief search of their vehicle revealed a small bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine located in the console area just below the gear shift area. His passenger and wife, Melissa Flannery was also searched and also asked if she was in possession of any illegal substances that were on her person. According to the citation, Melissa Flannery pulled several bags out of her bra area and from her right ankle in between her sock and leg. She had several neurontin capsules in a small white change purse as well as a bag of marijuana. Located in the right front pocket of her jeans was a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. In the passenger compartment area near her was found plastic straws that appeared to be used to inhale drugs and glass pipes with a whiteb residue bel;ieved to be used to smoke methamphetamine.
At the end of the preliminary bearing, probable cause was found regarding the charge of possession of methamphetamine. The case was bound over vtom a grand jury and Flannery was recognized to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court on May 04th, 2021 to answer any forthcoming grand jury indictment. The other charges were sent along with this felony charge.
