McKee City Policeman JR Weaver arrested Jonathon Allen, 44, of McKee, KY on Monday after responding to a residence around 10:00 pm pursuant to a report of an active physical domestic altercation involving firearms. According to the uniform citation filed by Officer Weaver he arrived at approximately 10:18 PM to a residence of JCHS Road and observed the garage entry door to the residence had been busted and a noticeable amount of blood was on the ground. According to the citation, Officer Weaver could hear a man and woman shouting at each other. Officer Weaver made his presence known loudly and commanded the occupants to identify themselves and come forward. Officer Weaver observed Jonathon Allen first with a very bloody left hand wrapped in paper towels. Allen was described as being verbally aggressive and Officer Weaver noted the smell of alcohol on Allen’s person. Allen admitted to consuming alcohol. Allen also told Officer Weaver that he had hit his wife and 13-year-old daughter “with a flip-flop and a dog collar” as a result of a family dispute involving a cell phone and his daughter trying to leave home with her 25-year-old sister.
McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore assisted Officer Weaver on the scene and they located “a loaded, bloody AR-15 style rifle” located inside the residence. Allen was detained and transported to the St. Joseph Berea Hospital where he was treated for the injury to his left index finger which required stitches. Allen was discharged from the hospital and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was arrested and charged with assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. On Tuesday Allen remained in custody on a $10,000 cash bond while he awaits his first court appearance regarding the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.