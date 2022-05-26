The former 89th District State Representative who resigned his seat last year, is set for trial on August 3rd, 2022. Robert S. Goforth, who represented the 89th District at the time of the incident, was arrested after he was accused of strangling his wife during a domestic argument in 2020. He is additionally charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, stemming from that incident.
A Laurel County grand jury indictment (#20-CR-180) alleges strangulation and assault charges stemming from an incident with Goforth’s wife in late April. The indictment alleges that Goforth committed the offense of “strangulation, 1st degree” by “intentionally and without consent impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood of Ashley Goforth, by strangling her with an ethernet cable on the throat of Ashley Goforth.” Further, the grand jury charges that Goforth committed the offense of “assault in the fourth degree” upon Ashley Goforth by “hitting her in the head, and thereby causing physical injury.”
The case against Kentucky 89th District State Representative Robert Goforth was referred to the grand jury by the Laurel County court on August 04th, 2020 at the end of a preliminary hearing. Former Rep. Goforth was arrested on April 21, 2020 and charged with Strangulation, 1st degree, Assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, and Terroristic Threatening, 3rd degree. Goforth was released on a $25,000 cash bond. Goforth was arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday, June 01, 2020 in a Laurel County Courtroom. Goforth entered a plea of “not guilty” at the hearing. Goforth’s bond was also kept at $25,000. The terroristic threatening charge was not included in the indictment returned by the grand jury.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
Addendum to original story: On Wednesday May 25, 2022 it was reported that former 89th District State Representative Robert Goforth, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court before Judge Robert E. Wier in London on Wednesday. Goforth admitted to health care fraud and a financial crime committed in association with a pharmacy he owned Clay County, KY. Goforth admitted that the pharmacy billed insurance programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, for prescriptions that customers did not pick up. The medication could then be put back into the stock inventory and sold again.
"I knew that it was wrong and I'm here to own up to that and take responsibility for my actions," Goforth reportedly told Judge Wier.
Goforth has agreed to not challenge or appeal any sentence up to three (3) years and one (1) month in prison.
