According to Sheriff Paul Hays and documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, Ronald Lewis, 44, of McKee, Ky, Jerry Bubby Moore, 46, of McKee, KY, Darrell Isaacs, 18, of McKee, KY, and Kateisha Tillery, 27, of Tyner, KY entered a building owned by Jerry Wayne Dalton on South Ky 89 in McKee on or around February 23, 2021 at around 4:00 A M. There they allegedly stole an air tank and wood splitter.
While they were there a neighbor, James Cody heard the sound of their vehicle and drove to the scene where he discovered the theft. Suddenly two vehicles (A Jeep Cherokee and an Oldsmobile Bravado) rapidly drove away from the scene narrowly missing Cody and his vehicle and damaging a chain link fence in the process. All four were arrested and lodged in the Jackson Co Detention Center.
Jerry Moore was charged with Burglary, 2nd degree -forced entry- residence; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000 and trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine). According to the Jackson County Detention Center Jailtracker, Moore is being held on a $75,000 cash bond for the drug charge and a $10,000 cash bond for the burglary charge.
Ronald Lewis was charged with burglary, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools; and theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.
Darrell Isaacs was charged with burglary, 3rd degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree and theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.
Kateisha Tillery was charged with criminal mischief, 3rd degree; burglary, 3rd degree; and theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.
Moore and Isaacs appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court this Monday for arraignment. They both entered pleas of not guilty and preliminary hearings were scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.