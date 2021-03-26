The Generals and the Lady Generals were disappointed by early losses and departures from the 2021 49th District Tournament. At the end of the tournament four (4) Jackson County players were selected to the 2021 49th District All Tournament Team. For the Lady Generals this included: Sophomore Kenady Ward and Freshman Kylee Shannon. For the Generals this included: Senior Xander Terry and 8th Grader Tydus Summers
In their 49th District tournament appearance, the Lady Generals played an excellent game under the basket. Jackson County’s post players accounted for 40 of our 47 points. Kylee Shannon led the team with 20 points followed by Kenady Ward (13 points).
Going into the tournament, the Lady Generals team was led by in scoring, rebounding, and free throw shooting by Sophomore Center Kenady Ward who was averaging 11.6 points and 8 rebounds per game and shooting 75% (30 of 40) from the free throw line.
Freshman Kylee Shannon was 2nd on the team behind Ward in both those categories averaging 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Shannon was also the top field goal shooter for the Lady Generals shooting over 61% from the floor.
The Generals played an excellent first half against Clay County in their 49th District Tournament appearance.
Despite an early injury to his ankle, Senior Xander Terry was a leader on the court for the Generals in the tournament scoring 12 points. Terry led the Generals scoring this season averaging 14 points per game.
8th Grader Tydus Summers led the Generals scoring in the 49th District tournament with 14 points. Summers shot 67% from behind the 3-point line and was 6 of 10 from the free throw line. Summers led the team in three-pointers for the entire season (15 of 40 for 37%).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.