Lewis Fowler, 70, of Annville, KY was in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts for a preliminary hearing on Monday. Fowler was in court facing charges of “intimidating a participant in a legal process” and “burglary, 1st degree”. The complaint warrant (Case # 21-F-00107) was generated on October 14, 2021 stating that Fowler had unlawfully entered the home of Brenda Hoskins by pushing the door open and then assaulting and injuring her. The complaint states that visible marks were left on her person including on her face, both upper arms, and breast while her shirt was ripped. The complaint states that Fowler was accused of using physical force or a threat directed to a person he believes to be a participant in a legal process in an attempt to influence or attempt to influence the testimony, vote, decision, or opinion of that person when he told Hoskins that if she pressed charges he would burn her house down and kill her.
During the preliminary hearing Judge Roberts accepted a plea agreement whereby the charge of “intimidating a participant in a legal process” was dismissed with prejudice while Fowler entered an Alford plea agreement accepting guilt for the amended charge of terroristic threatening, 3rd degree. Judge Roberts sentenced Fowler to 180 days in jail with a conditional discharge of 2 years. Fowler was also required to pay court costs.
