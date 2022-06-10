All school-age youth are invited to participate in a free Operation UNITE Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camp to be held Thursday, June 16 at Jackson County High School. The camp, led by former University of Kentucky four-time All-SEC Academic Team member Jarrod Polson, begins at 4 pm and concludes at 7 pm. Pre-registration is not required.
Each participant will receive an event T-shirt, basketball, and be entered into a drawing for two portable basketball goals that will be given away at the end of camp. Food and water are provided. The participants will be entered into a drawing for two basketball goals to be given away at the conclusion of the camp.
The objective(s) of the camp include: to provide a safe, drug-free activity with an opportunity to interact with positive role models, and to give positive, anti-drug and self-esteem messages in conjunction with basketball skills instruction.
Spend an evening of drug-free fun by attending UNITE’s Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camp on Thursday, June 16 at Jackson County High School starting at 4 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.