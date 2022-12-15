Gov. Beshear has announced that more than $6.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act has been made available to support child care services in Kentucky, including funds to incentivize Kentuckians to open licensed child care facilities that will support and retain the state’s workforce and will help parents and guardians connect with qualified, accessible help.
To apply for a new provider start-up grant, click here. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2023.
“High-quality facilities give kids the strong start they need while allowing parents or guardians to stay or get back into the workforce,” Gov. Beshear said. “These federal funds will help address the needs of more facilities, especially in underserved areas.”
The Governor added that the one-time start-up funds for family child care homes have doubled in amount to $5,000 in an effort to incentivize more new providers. Retroactive payments have been made to individuals who had previously applied, so that they will receive the full $5,000. In addition to the $5,000 start-up grants, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Department for Child Care has offered a $100,000 matching grant for those wanting to establish a facility in a child care desert. The deadline to apply for this matching grant is Dec. 31.
The Regional contact person for Jackson County is Rebecca Stacy. Ms. Stacy can be reached at email: becky@appchildnetwork.org or you can reach her Appalachian Early Childhood Network 151 Miss Edna Lane, Hazard, KY 41701 606-438-3431 (phone) or 606-439-0014 (fax)
