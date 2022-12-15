Time Spent in Day Care Won't Harm Child's Development

Gov. Beshear has announced that more than $6.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act has been made available to support child care services in Kentucky, including funds to incentivize Kentuckians to open licensed child care facilities that will support and retain the state’s workforce and will help parents and guardians connect with qualified, accessible help.

To apply for a new provider start-up grant, click here. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2023.

