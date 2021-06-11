The Jackson County Generals made the 13th Region tournament for the 2nd time in 3 seasons. This year the Generals made it as a #2 seed after knocking off a really good Clay county team in the 49th District tournament. The Generals drew the Corbin Redhounds (Champions of the 50th District) in the first round of the 13th Regional tournament. Jackson County jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the 4th with big hits by Elijah Jones and Ben Thompson in the 2nd inning. More big hits came in the 3rd by Zander Elam and Kolby Wells. Corbin made a run to close the gap to 9-6 but Canaan Browning drove in an insurance run to make the final score 10-6 for the Generals. The Generals also made some big plays defensively as well. Brayden Thomas made a bare hand catch and throw at short stop that would be one of our plays of the year on the defensive side. Both of our pitchers did a good job Zander Elam started the game and Kyle Perkins came in and finished it off.
In the semifinals Jackson County played Middlesboro with a final’s matchup against Whitley County on the line. Coach Coffey reported, “We struggled to make plays but we fought hard and stayed in the game behind good pitching from Kaleb Gentry and Nick Baldwin and some big hits including homeruns from Zander Elam and Kyle Perkins. We just weren’t able to score as many runs as we like to score. The way we play baseball is, it’s a race to 7 runs. Whoever gets to 7 first usually wins the game. That theory of ours held true in both of the games we won in the District and the Region.”
In the game against Middlesboro, Jackson County batted first as the “away” team, and Canaan Browning lined a one out double off the left field fence. Through some aggressive baserunning, Browning ended up scoring on an RBI groundout by Zander Elam, allowing the Generals to score first. The game would seesaw back and forth, with the lead changing hands twice. Jackson County, atypically committed several defensive errors and didn’t get timely hits with runners in scoring position, stranding 8 runners on base, including 3 at 3rd base. Zander Elam had the best overall night at the plate for the Generals, going 2-3 with a triple, homerun, 2 RBIs, and was on base 3 times. Elam hustled from 1st to 3rd in the 6th inning, after the 3rd baseman for Middlesboro threw the ball away on Zander’s groundball, which also scored 2 big runs and made the score 7-6 in the top of the 6th inning. The tying run was only 90 feet away, but the Generals couldn’t get him home. Middlesboro brought in Tyler Harris in relief to strikeout the side in the top of the 7th to seal the victory for the Yellow Jackets. The Generals were defeated by a final score of 6-7. Middlesboro will now face Whitley County for the 13th Region Championship.
The 2021 baseball team is the first team to advance to the Semifinals of the 13th Region since the 1987 Generals baseball team accomplished this feat. Even though we got beat I’m extremely proud of the team and how much they improved and how hard they worked this year. They accomplished so much and did a great job to contributing to build the baseball program here in Jackson County. We will be missing the seniors who are moving on this year, they have done a great job and have been a part of some really good teams, the returning players need to continue improving and hopefully we can make another run again next season. I want to really thank the members of our community who came and cheered for the team! It was such a great atmosphere and I really hope everyone enjoyed watching the boys play.”
The Jackson County Generals’ baseball team has a lot to be proud of this year, as they finished with 15 wins, advanced as far as any baseball team in school history, and represented their school, their teammates, and our county well as Jackson County hosted our 1st ever 13th Region Tournament!
