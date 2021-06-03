(Both Advance to 49th District Championship and 13th Regional)
1st Time Hosting District and Regional Tournament
The JCHS Generals and Lady Generals both made school baseball/softball history this week. The teams played host to the 2021 49th District tournament. The tournament started on Monday, May 31st, 2021 with both teams facing district rival Clay County in the opening round. The JCHS Sports Complex was packed with fans! Both JCHS teams won!!! This means that both the Generals and Lady Generals will play for the 2021 49th District Championship! It also means that both teams will place no lower than runners-up in the 49th District and will, therefore, advance to the 13th Regional tournament. The Generals will play host tom the 13th Regional tournament for the first time in school history. The win Monday night over Clay County assures the Generals of at least one game on their home field in the 13th Regional bid to earn the Regional championship and go to the State Tournament! The Lady Generals have set a new school record for most wins in a season (20-11) and they will be travelling to Harlan County to play in the Girls’ 13th Regional tournament.
Generals vs Tigers Game Summary (see page A-8 for Coaches Notes)
The Jackson County Generals baseball team pulled a big upset by defeating the Clay County Tigers in the opening round of the 49th District Tournament at JCHS on Monday night. This was an elimination game for both teams, so it was win or your season is over. Clay County had advanced to the 13th Regional tournament 18 of the past 20 years, while Jackson County had only advanced 3 times (2008, 2009, and 2018) in that same time period. Jackson County came into the game with an even win loss record of 13-13 and was ranked 7th in the 13th region, while Clay County was tied for the best record in the 13th region at 26-8.
The two teams had met one time this season at Clay County back in April, with Clay winning a close game, 5-4. Jackson, even though their overall record doesn't show it, had given all the top teams in the region close games this year. The Generals lost by only one run to the top 4 teams, including 2-time defending region champs, Corbin, as well as top ranked Whitley County, Clay County, and South Laurel. The Generals were right there in all these games but just couldn't get over the hump. That changed Monday night! Zander Elam pitched a complete game to get the win, only allowing 3 runs to a very powerful Clay County offensive team. At one point, Elam retired 8 batters in a row, and pitched shutout baseball for the final 4 innings. In the final two innings, the Generals turned dropped balls into outs with quick thinking and great throws, including a bullet throw home from 2nd baseman Nick Baldwin, after a pop up fell between 3 Generals defenders. Baldwin threw home and catcher Canaan Browning made a quick swipe tag to cut the runner down at the plate. Jackson County scored all 5 of their runs in the 3rd inning, after Clay County had gotten out to a 2-0 lead after the first two innings. Clay County’s Connor Farmer hit a solo homerun in the 1st, then Farmer drew a bases-loaded walk in the 2nd to drive in Clay's 2nd run. Brayden Thomas led off the 3rd inning for the Generals with a walk and advanced to 2nd on a passed ball. Browning, who led the offensive charge going 2 for 3 with a walk, followed with a single to left, driving in Thomas for Jackson County's 1st run. Elam and Elijah Jones were both hit by pitches, which loaded the bases with nobody out. Clay County Coach Jason Smith brought in his ace, freshman Brandon Crawford, with a .74 earned run average, who is also their leading hitter with a .462 batting average. Crawford struck out the 1st two batters he faced, but threw a wild patch that allowed Browning to score from 3rd. Ben Thompson for Jackson then drew a walk, loading the bases again. Designated hitter Kolby Wells then lined a single to right, driving in two more runs, making it 4-2. Cayden Farmer completed the scoring with an infield single, driving in the 5th and final run. Jackson County will now face the North Laurel Jaguars for the district championship on Tuesday night at 8:00 at JCHS, and they are guaranteed a spot in the 13th region tournament that starts this Saturday, June 5th, also at Jackson County High School. This is the 1st year that the 13th region tournament has ever been held at JCHS. The Generals will be looking for their 1st district championship since 2018, when they defeated Clay 8-5 and North 2-0. Before 2018, the last time they had won the district was back in 1987.
In earlier action, The Jackson County Lady Generals softball team defeated the Clay County Lady Tigers in a close game, 9-8, with Jenna Creech hitting a huge 2 run homerun late in the game. The Lady Generals have broken the school record for most wins in a season and now stand at 20-11. The Lady Generals will also face North Laurel in the 49th district championship game.
It was a huge sweep for both Jackson County teams on Monday night! Congratulations to the teams, head coaches Gary Dale Tillery and Dustin Coffey, and the entire coaching staffs!
