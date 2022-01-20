The Kentucky High School Athletic Association keeps a running score on the teams that submit statistics to them throughout the basketball season. They reward the effort by compiling the statistics and recognizing the top 50 performers (both team and/or individual). The top leaders will change as new games are played. Currently, the Generals and the Lady Generals find themselves in the top 50 in several categories. Below are the categories and rankings that see our home town student athletes excelling and performing in the top 50:
Generals
1) The Generals are currently ranked 16th in the state when it comes to points scored per game.The team scored 896 points over a 13-game stretch resulting in a scoring average of 74.9 points per game.
2) The Generals are ranked #2 in the state when it comes to the total number of rebounds they grab per game. The team is averaging 38.8 rebounds per game which is second best in the state.
3) The Generals are ranked #31 in the state in terms of the point margin separating them from the teams they beat. Over 13 games the team scored 974 points and only allowed their opponents to score 814 pts. This 160-point differential equates to the Generals beating their opponents by an average of 12.3 points per game.
4) Individually, as of last Friday, the Generals Luke Adkins was ranked 20th in the state in terms of free throw percentage. Adkins shot his free throws at a rate of 84.6% to earn this ranking.
Lady Generals
1) The Lady Generals are ranked #11 in the state in terms of field goal percentage. The team has attempted 758 field goals and successfully scored on 347 of them. This equates to a team shooting percentage of 45.8% earning the 11th spot in the top ranking.
2) The Lady Generals are ranked #40 in terms of “team defense”. Over 15 games they have only allowed their opponents to score 632 points. This equates to only allowing each opponent to score 42.1 points per game earning the Lady Generals the #40 ranking.
3) In contrast, the Lady Generals are also ranked #49 in terms of “team scoring”. Over the same 15 game stretch the team has scored a total of 877 points. This translates into a scoring average of 58.5 points per game earning them the 49th ranking.
4) The Lady Generals are ranked #23 in the state in terms of the point margin separating them from the teams they beat. Over 15 games the team scored 877 points and only allowed their opponents to score 632 pts. This 245-point differential equates to the Lady Generals beating their opponents by an average of 16.3 points per game.
5) The Lady Generals as a team are ranked #7 in terms of rebounds per game. Over 14 games, the team grabbed 538 rebounds for an average of 38.4 rebounds per game.
6) Individually, Lady Generals stand-out Abby Gilbert is ranked #24 for most rebounds. Gilbert averages grabbing 10.7 rebounds per game earning her the #24 ranking.
7) The Lady Generals have two players ranked in the top 50 in terms of their field goal shooting percentages (both 2 pt & 3 pt field goals combined). Kylee Shannon is currently ranked #31 hitting 66 times out of 115 attempts. Shannon is shooting the ball at 57.4%. Abby Gilbert is currently ranked in the top ten coming in at #8 in the state! Gilbert has made 96 shots out of 158 attempts. This translates into a shooting percentage of 60.8%!
These statistics will change as more games are played. However, it is good to recognize just how special these two local home teams are and how well they stack up to the competition across the state. Congratulations to the Generals and Lady Generals! Congratulations to Luke Adkins, Abby Gilbert and Kylee Shannon. The teams and players represent themselves, their school, and their community will ongoing excellence!
