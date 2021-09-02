As COVID cases surge and some districts shift to NTI learning, more than 20 high school football games statewide were canceled over the weekend. The JCHS Generals football team cancelled its second consecutive game last Friday. Generals Head Coach John Hallock penned a supportive letter to the players and their families writing:
“Dear Parents, Guardians and players!
We entered the 2021 season with great hope COVID concerns would be a thing of the past, however, as one who lost his mother to COVID last year, I have experienced first hand the devastation this disease can wreak. This disease affects people differently, from no symptoms to death and everything in between. That is why we have to maximize every effort to mitigate the spread of this disease. We neither want to overreact or underreact we want to react wisely and appropriately.
While we hoped COVID and it’s affects would be in our rear view mirror by now - it isn’t. Dozens of scrimmages and games have been canceled state wide and over a dozen football programs are in quarantine - to include ours. We have lost opportunities to scrimmage and play two games so far due to mass quarantines. I hurt for the kids, parents and guardians.
I have been head coach for two years - both during COVID. I have only head coached in 5 of the 12 scheduled games due to COVID cancellations. You would think I would say these two years have been a waste and served no purpose. Scripture says “All things work toward the good for those who love God.”
That is true for me. I would not have chosen anywhere else to be than here the last two years.
I have seen a small dedicated group of young men continue to be coached, challenged and pushed not knowing when their next game will be! They are GREAT kids and I can’t tell you how much the coaches and I love them!
Our community should be so proud of them. I am a hard guy and don’t always easily show my love for my guys but I have tears in my eyes as I think of each one of them as I write this. They keep believing, trusting and working!
We as a community could learn a lot from these boys - I sure have! I love them and I am proud of them!
I thank you for your patience. I can’t promise what happens in the future but our boys are united, they are a family and they are getting through this together! They inspire me and I hope they inspire you too!
Hope to get after it next Friday! Pray for our boys and community! God will never leave or forsake us!”
Coach Hallock
The decision to play or not to play is being left to local control. There have been widely different philosophies across the state regarding what is best for the student athletes and the community.
“Unfortunately, when you look at it from a global perspective sometimes local control is not pretty, because it’s sometimes inconsistent,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said.
Tackett recognizes both the risks posed by the delta variant, and the willingness of athletes to play.
“We’re trying to strike a balance, this whole thing has had such an impact on students at their most impressionable age,” Tackett said. “It is a mental health crisis and a physical health crisis, and that keeps us on a tightrope the whole time.”
Tackett pointed to the vaccine as being the issue at the heart of these cancellations.
“Our people in our state who are refusing to get vaccinated have caused this problem,” Tackett said. “That’s who’s ended up in the hospital, that’s who’s ending up everywhere else. This variant is not very tolerant of people who don’t have a strong immune system.”
Tackett cited health officials in saying that quarantines are preventable by getting vaccinated. So more vaccinations would lead to less quarantines and, in turn, less games getting called off.
“It doesn’t mean that you penalize the unvaccinated. It’s simply a matter of, they’re making choices that have consequences when they don’t do it,” Tackett said.
As games carried on Friday evening, the state’s daily report showed that people under 18 accounted for over 30% of all COVID cases. Tackett said he doesn’t see a need for the KHSAA to step in currently, but he noted the association will continually observe and adapt as time passes.
“At some point, the local people have to realize it’s affecting their community. We encourage them to continue to make the best decisions based on health and not based on winning and losing,” Tackett said.
