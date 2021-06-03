The Generals baseball team pulled out a first-round victory over Clay County on Monday evening by a final score of 5-3. Zander Elam led the team pitching a complete game. Coach Coffey said, “This was probably the best game he has pitched.” Jackson County had timely hits and a big 5 run inning. After that very productive inning, the Generals made the plays down the stretch to win the ball game.
This is the second time in the past 3 years that the baseball team has earned their way into the 13th Regional Tournament. The Generals will face another tough team for the 49th District Championship Tuesday night when they host the North Laurel Jaguars.
Coach Coffey also reported, “We will be hosting the regional tournament and would like to invite everyone out for that game which will be next Saturday. The time of each first round will be determined on Thursday at the 13th Region meeting.”
