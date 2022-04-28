The Jackson County Generals traveled to Hazard to play in the 13th/14th All-A sectional on Friday. The Generals faced one of the best All-A teams in the state and fell by a final of 9-1. The Generals fell behind early and couldn't come back. Cayden Farmer started the game for the Generals and lasted two innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out four and walking zero. Kaleb Gentry threw four innings out of the bullpen. Kolby Wells, Kyle Perkins, Tydus Summers, and Canaan Browning all had one hit to lead the Generals.
Coach Coffey reported, “We had runners on base all night but struggled to drive them in. Hazard is probably the best team overall in the 14th and are playing in the state tournament on a consistent basis. To spite not advancing the Generals had a really good run in the All-A by winning the region for the first time in school history. Even though the Generals came up short against Hazard they will be back in action on Tuesday against North Laurel with a chance to be the #1 seed in the district tournament with a win.”
UPDATE (04/27/2022): The Generals defeated North Laurel (3-1) and earned the #1 seed in the 49th District tournament!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.