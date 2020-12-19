JCHS Generals Football Head Coach John Hallock reported yesterday that Senior Nick Baldwin had been offered an opportunity to attend Campbellsville University and play for the Tigers. Coach Hallock reported, “I am very happy for Nick as this has been a goal of his. It goes without saying he was our team leader. His legacy cannot be defined by stats or wins and losses but in his dedication to lead his peers in a mature and high caliber level. He has been a great example of dedication and sportsmanship. He has been a great credit to our football program and we have every confidence he will go on to have a successful college career.”
Campbellsville Head Coach Perry Thomas enters his 13th season as head coach of the Fighting Tiger football program in 2020. After a 4-6 record in 2013, Thomas has turned the football program around and has recorded the most successful five-year stint in CU history. In 2014 and 2015, the Fighting Tigers have a 15-7 record and knocked off five teams that were ranked inside the NAIA Top 8. Campbellsville broke 23 program records in 2015 en route to winning its second-straight Mid-South Conference West Division title and earning two-straight NAIA Football Championship Series playoff berths. The MSC title in 2014 was the first since 1997 and the playoff berth was the first since 2001.
As a first-year college head coach in 2008, Thomas coached the NAIA's leading rusher, Greg Fountain, who was his first NAIA All-American and later signed a pro contract in Europe. Calvin Bini became Thomas' second NAIA All-American in 2010 and also went on to play pro ball with the Indoor Football League.
Over the past four seasons, CU has had three NAIA All-American, 27 Mid-South Conference All-Conference selections, nine All-Conference Honorable Mentions and 37 Academic All-Conference selections. Thomas' team also had the 2009 Mid-South Conference Champion of Character Award given to one of his players, Calvin Bini. In 2010, the program was awarded the NAIA Champion of Character Team Award.
Before coming to Campbellsville, Thomas posted a successful, 16-year career as a high school coach in Kentucky, leading his team to the Kentucky State High School Football Playoffs each year he was a head coach. His 16-year record as a high school head coach is 133-64. His coaching career began in 1986 as a volunteer assistant at Allen County-Scottsville High School and he was an assistant coach for the Patriots in 1987. He then became defensive coordinator at Campbellsville High School from 1988-1991.
Congratulations to Nick Baldwin! Good Luck at Campbellsville! Coach Thomas got a good one!
