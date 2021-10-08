The 2021 JCHS Generals finally got to play on. Their home turf last Friday night when they played host to the Pineville Mountain Lions. The Generals had three home games scheduled prior to the visit by Pineville but all three of them were can celled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Senior Quarterback Jacob Hundley completed 8/12 passing attempts gaining a total of 67 yards through the air for the Generals. On the receiving end of those passing attempts were senior Blake Allen who caught two passes for a total of 33 yards. Freshman Noah Collett had five pass receptions for a total of 17 yards. Senior Quadarrius Skillman pulled down one reception for a total of 17 yards.
On the ground, the Generals rushed the ball twenty-five (25) times for a total of 115 net yards. Noah Collett carried the ball 6 times for a total of sixty-nine (69) yards, including one rushing touchdown. Blake Allen carried the ball nine (9) times gaining a total of 47 yards, including one rushing touchdown. Quadarrius Skillman carried the ball four (4) times for a net gain of 18 yards.
Noah Collet led the Generals on the defensive side of the ball with a total of six (6) tackles. He was followed by Ethan Wilson (five (5) total tackles), Lane Edwards, Quadarrius Skillman, and Orrin Frost (each with four (4) total tackles), Jacob Hundley and Daelynn Dunn (each with three (3) total tackles) while Devin Truesdale, Tyler Sizemore, Blake Allen, and Dalton Lakes each had one (1) tackle).
The Generals gave up 157 yards passing to the visiting Mountain Lions, along with 202 yards rushing. The visiting opponent scored 6 rushing touchdowns and 1 touchdown passing. The Generals were defeated by a final score of 14-47. This made the Generals regular season record 1-5.
The Generals are scheduled to host Nicholas County this coming Friday (October 15)
