It always rocks one back on their heels when a young person unexpectedly passes away. Head Coach John Hallock, and the Generals football team along with the staff at the JCHS were deeply impacted by the untimely death of a North Laurel High football player in a four-wheeler accident last Saturday night. It was reported that Kole Robinson, 15, and his brother, Konar, 18, were riding a four-wheeler along a dark wooded section of High Moore Road in western Laurel County that evening when they crashed into a tree. Kole later died from his injuries, while Konar is hospitalized at the University of Kentucky Medical Center and is in the Intensive Care Unit as of Sunday afternoon. Melissa Biggs, aunt of the two brothers, reported that Konar has undergone surgery to remove his spleen and has a tear in his kidney, but that he is expected to recover. His parents, Brad and Marilla Blankenship Robinson, are with him in Lexington, while his younger sister, Khloe, is staying with her. "We're just taking it hour by hour," Biggs said. "You never expect something like this to happen."
Coach Hallock and General Nation posted this message on their social media, “General Nation would like to send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the Robinson and North Laurel football family. May the Lord grant you strength and comfort in this difficult time! We are standing with and beside you!”
JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported, “It’s so sad to see such a young life full of potential cut short. Prayers for the family, friends, and teammates in the days ahead. Life can change for all of us in an instant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.