Andrea Gibson, 33, of Annville, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Allen B. Roberts for a preliminary hearing regarding several charges. KSP Trooper R. Bowling wrote in the uniform citation filed with the Circuit Court Clerk that he was sitting stationary on Baldwin Branch Road when he observed Gibson pass by. Trooper Bowling identified her as having multiple warrants and he attempted to make a traffic stop on Baldwin Branch Road. According to the citation, Gibson refused to stop and turned right onto KY Hwy 577 disregarding a STOP sign and began to accelerate. The chase continued down Hwy 577 until Gibson made another right turn onto Swindling Gap Road where she passed a Water Meter truck that was occupying the roadway. According to the citation, the Water Meter truck had to back out of the way to avoid being hit by Gibson’s vehicle. Gibson continued down Swindling Gap Road until it ended whereupon she turned left onto KY Hwy 3478/Robinson Creek Road. She continued on this road until she turned right onto Lloyd Bowling Cemetery Road where continued until the road ended and then into the woods. She continued her attempt at escaping until she could not go any further. At this point she surrendered without incident.
Gibson was placed under arrest and charged with 1) fleeing or evading police, 1st degree; 2) wanton endangerment, 1st degree; 3) speeding 25 mph over limit; 4) reckless driving; 5) failure to wear seat belts; 6) failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; and 7) driving DUI suspended license, 1stoffense, aggravator.
On Monday the court hearing concluded that probable cause had been found and that the case should be handed over to a Grand Jury for consideration. Gibson was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on January 04th, 2022 to answer any indictment handed down by the Grand Jury.
Gibson remains in custody under a $1,000 cash bond while awaiting her next scheduled court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.