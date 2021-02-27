A pretrial hearing for 89th District State Representative Robert Goforth that was set to take place last week has been postponed until April 14th. Goforth was indicted in September 2020 by a grand jury in Laurel County on one count of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault. The representative is accused of choking Amy Goforth, his wife, and hitting her in the head causing an injury on April 21, 2020. In addition to the two aforementioned charges Goforth was also originally charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. This latter charge has been dropped from the case.
In other related news, the petition to impeach Representative Goforth has been dismissed.
Earlier this month, Kentucky's impeachment committee dismissed the impeachment petition against state Rep. Robert Goforth. While the allegations against Rep. Goforth are quite serious, the petition for impeachment was dismissed because in Kentucky the remedy of impeachment only applies to the offices of Governor and civil officers. Constitutionally, members of the general assembly, such as Rep. Goforth, cannot be impeached. They can, however, face other forms of punishment from the House or Senate, including expulsion.
"Section 39 of the Kentucky Constitution provides 'that each house of the General Assembly may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish a member for disorderly behavior, and with the concurrence of two thirds, expel a member.”
After deliberating behind closed doors, the impeachment committee dismissed the petition against Goforth. The committee also announced that a new petition was filed against Gov. Andy Beshear, but that petition was quickly dismissed. Two other impeachment petitions against the governor were dismissed earlier. The committee dismissed the impeachment petitions filed by the “Kentucky Liberty PAC” and “Take Kentucky Back”. Both were seeking to impeach Beshear. "They were not sufficient on their face," said Rep. Jason Nemes, the committee's chairman. "They didn't meet the statutory requirements, so they were dismissed."
The hearing scheduled for Rep. Goforth that was postponed last week was going to focus on the status of some crucial evidence. According to defense attorneys, police have reportedly lost or misplaced a potentially important piece of evidence in the case accusing Rep. Goforth of strangling his wife. The evidence at issue is a digital recording of police interviewing the wife of Rep. Robert Goforth, a Republican from Laurel County.
According to the uniform citation that was filed at the time of Goforth’s arrest, Ashley Goforth told police shortly after the alleged assault that her husband tried to “hog-tie” her during an argument and then wrapped a computer cable around her neck so tightly she had trouble breathing and thought she was going to pass out. The interview between Ashley Goforth and police was digitally recorded. Defense Attorneys Willis Coffey and Conrad Cessna filed a court motion claiming that the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office lost the recording of the interview with Ashley Goforth.
In a motion to the court Rep. Goforth’s defense attorneys asked Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton to either suppress the statement from Ashley Goforth or, if the tape isn’t found and the case goes to a jury, to tell jurors that if the recording had been available it would have been favorable to Robert Goforth’s defense.
It was during the course of preparing for the case that the defense attorneys asked the sheriff’s office for the recording of the initial interview with Goforth’s wife, and were told it was missing. The sheriff’s office said the officer who recorded the interview on a digital recorder failed to upload it to a computer. According to defense attorney, Cessna, the sheriff’s office said the officer later left for another job and hasn’t been able to find the device he used to record the interview.
“All we know is that it was in the possession of the sheriff’s department and it hasn’t been provided to us,” Cessna reported. In their motion Defense attorneys maintain that the absence of the tape deprives Goforth of potentially valuable evidence. It could be used to raise questions about the investigation, their motion said.
The case against Robert Goforth started last April. One goal of the scheduled hearing was to figure out why the evidence has gone missing. One element of whether the defense will get the missing-evidence instruction it has requested will be whether the sheriff’s office acted in bad faith in the loss of the tape.
However, the Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele said he has not seen anything to indicate the sheriff’s office deliberately did anything wrong, including intentionally getting rid of the recording. With digital recordings, there is no longer a physical tape to hold onto, Steele said. The recording at issue might be stored in an incorrect folder on a computer, he said, or may have accidentally been erased. Sheriff Root “is as upset about this as anyone,” Steele said. Steele said the sheriff’s office is still looking for the tape
Steele reported that if a piece of evidence isn’t available, prosecutors can present other evidence such as testimony from police or other witnesses, medical reports and 9-1-1 calls. Steele said the case against Goforth will go forward even if the recording isn’t available.
The next court date is set for April 14th, 2021.
