School is back in session as of January 4 and some are virtual, while others hybrid. Governor Andy Beshear recommended schools remain virtual until January 11 due to high COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. Jackson County Public Schools as well as the private Annville Christian Academy followed the Governor’s advice and returned to school using remote/virtual learning this week. Guidance issued by the Governor on December 14, 2020 provided the local school districts more flexibility (as well as more responsibility) in making decisions regarding what mode of instructions would be available for students. The previous guidance did not provide for in-person instruction when a county was in a critical “red” zone based on the incident rate of COVID-19 in the county. The December 14, 2020 guidance gives the local school district the option of offering in-person instruction even when the community is experiencing “substantial community transmission” (>25 new cases/100,000 people daily average). In these instances, the district is encouraged to adopt a more aggressive hybrid approach and consider remote learning.
While students having greater options to attend school in-person is welcomed news it is balanced by the somber realization that the health department reported the highest ever total for new cases yesterday for Jackson County with 31 new confirmed cases and 20 probable cases. The county is also currently in the critical “red” zone with an incident rate of over 50 new cases/100,000. The state of Kentucky is also reporting the highest ever positivity rates which are around 11% (11 positive infections out of every 100 people tested). The situation is at a critical level. This makes the school’s job of adhering to the “Healthy at Schools Guidance” procedures even more critical while vaccines are being distributed and people wait their turn.
On Tuesday, January 05th, 2021 the Jackson County Public School District issued the following press release explaining their hybrid (a mixture of in-person instruction and remote learning) approach to the issue of “mode of instruction”. The school district is offering two plans for nthe remainder of the year. Students in Grades Preschool through Grade 12 may choose to attend school from one of the following two options: Option A: Hybrid Model (Combination of Traditional In-Person and Virtual Learning Opportunities) Option B: Virtual Model (All Virtual Learning Opportunities)
The Jackson County Public Schools press release is as follows:
Recent changes to the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education have had a positive impact on the learning options that Jackson County Public Schools can now offer our students, beginning January 11, 2021. We can now offer Traditional In-Person Instruction as a learning option at each of our schools.
All three elementary schools and the middle school will be operating on a Hybrid Model, in which Traditional In-Person Instruction will be offered on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a Virtual Learning day for students at the three elementary schools and the middle school.
Preschool will remain on the A/B Pattern, with Team A doing Traditional In-Person on Monday and Tuesday and Team B doing Traditional In-Person Instruction on Thursday and Friday. There will be no classes for Preschool on Wednesday.
The high school will also offer an A/B Pattern with students whose last name begins with A-K attending Traditional In-Person Instruction on Monday and Tuesday, while students whose last name begins with L-Z participating Virtually. Students whose last name begins with L-Z will attend Traditional In-Person Instruction on Thursday and Friday, while students whose last name begins with A-K will be participating Virtually. Wednesday will be a Virtual Learning Day for students at the high school.
The instructional learning options above permits us to offer a Hybrid Model which allows for Traditional In-Person Instruction similar to what our District offered earlier this school year. The Hybrid Model above allows our District to be in compliance with Governor Beshear’s Executive Order and the recent changes to the COVID-19 Metric.
We are very excited for the opportunity to offer Traditional In-Person Instruction again and have our students return to our buildings! We appreciate everyone’s patience, understanding and flexibility as we navigate these challenging times together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.