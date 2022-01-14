Michael Wayne Rose, 47, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts for arraignment on Monday. Rose was involved in an automobile accident on Friday, January 07th when snow had made roadways treacherous. Rose flipped his car over in a one-vehicle accident. When Sheriff Hays arrived at the scene he found that Rose had stopped breathing at one point and two passers-by had used NARCAN to revive him before law enforcement had arrived. Sheriff Hays found Rose to be in possession of heroin and a snort tube.
Sheriff Hays noted in the uniform citation he filed with the Circuit Court Clerk that Rose was injured in the accident requiring four stitches to his head. Sheriff Hays also wrote that Rose was very respectful and apologized for his bad decision. Sheriff Hays said that Rose is a very decent person who works and has not been charged with any crimes for many years.
Rose was arraigned for charges of 1st degree possession of controlled substance/heroin, 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rose entered a plea of not guilty for all charges and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for January 24, 2022.
