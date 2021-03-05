On Monday the Governor reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since Sept. 28 and the lowest positivity rate since Oct. 18. In response to this development Gov. Beshear announced that 18 industries/business types can increase capacity to 60% as the state completes its seventh straight week of declining COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 cases have declined for the 7th straight week and the positivity rate has declined to 4.84%.
“Today, we have more good news than at any time in the pandemic. We’ve never seen what we are seeing now in terms of a downward trend. Previously, we had experienced only three consecutive weeks of declining cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “COVID hospitalizations, ICU admittance and those needing a ventilator have either decreased or stabilized.
“This capacity increase is an initial step where we will watch and see to ensure we don’t see a corresponding increase in cases.”
The following businesses can now increase capacity to 60%:
Indoor auctions
Barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons
Bars and restaurants
Bowling alleys
Indoor educational and cultural activities
Fitness centers
Funeral and memorial services
Government offices/agencies
Massage therapy
Movie theaters
Nail salons
Office-based businesses
Places of worship (recommendation)
Retail
Tanning salons
Tattoo parlors
Vehicle and vessel dealerships
Venues and event spaces
The Governor said he intends to increase child care capacity to regular group size on March 15 if positive trends continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.