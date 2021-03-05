Restaurants IMpacted by COVID

On Monday the Governor reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since Sept. 28 and the lowest positivity rate since Oct. 18. In response to this development Gov. Beshear announced that 18 industries/business types can increase capacity to 60% as the state completes its seventh straight week of declining COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 cases have declined for the 7th straight week and the positivity rate has declined to 4.84%.

“Today, we have more good news than at any time in the pandemic. We’ve never seen what we are seeing now in terms of a downward trend. Previously, we had experienced only three consecutive weeks of declining cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “COVID hospitalizations, ICU admittance and those needing a ventilator have either decreased or stabilized.

“This capacity increase is an initial step where we will watch and see to ensure we don’t see a corresponding increase in cases.”

The following businesses can now increase capacity to 60%:

  • Indoor auctions

  • Barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons

  • Bars and restaurants

  • Bowling alleys

  • Indoor educational and cultural activities

  • Fitness centers

  • Funeral and memorial services

  • Government offices/agencies

  • Massage therapy

  • Movie theaters

  • Nail salons

  • Office-based businesses

  • Places of worship (recommendation)

  • Retail

  • Tanning salons

  • Tattoo parlors

  • Vehicle and vessel dealerships

  • Venues and event spaces

The Governor said he intends to increase child care capacity to regular group size on March 15 if positive trends continue.

