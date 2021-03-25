On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 95 (HB 95), protecting the health and lives of Kentuckians with diabetes by capping the cost of insulin at $30 per 30-day supply for those with state-regulated health care plans or plans purchased on the marketplace exchange, state employees and people under group plans.
Before it was sent to the Governor’s desk, HB 95 passed the Kentucky House of Representatives and Kentucky Senate without a single negative vote.
Diabetes is a major health issue in Jackson County. Practically everyone has a family member or knows someone that struggles with the condition. More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes; Kentucky ranks seventh-highest in the U.S. for diabetes prevalence. While companies pay $2 to $7 to manufacture a single vial of insulin, some Kentuckians have had to pay more than $1,000 a month for their lifesaving supply.
In 1923, the inventors of insulin sold their patent for just $1 specifically so this critical drug would be available and affordable for diabetics everywhere, but before HB 95 was signed, in Kentucky, the price-gouging of insulin undermined its creators’ commitment to making it accessible.
Many Kentuckians who have diabetes have been forced to ration insulin due to its high cost, even though doing so could kill them. The Governor said HB 95 will ensure more Kentuckians are protected from that impossible choice.
“Health care is a human right,” said Gov. Beshear. “Capping the cost of insulin was the right thing to do to support every Kentuckian who has had to risk their own life or be afraid of permanently damaging their health just because they could not afford insulin. Today, they no longer have to live in fear – now this life saving medicine is affordable.”
In addition to capping the price of insulin, HB 95 also requires health care benefit plans to provide the needed equipment, supplies and outpatient training and education to help diabetics stay healthy, and forbids any reductions from this coverage by others involved in coverage.
