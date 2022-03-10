In a surprise presentation at the end of last week, Judge Shane Gabbard was joined by members of the Jackson County Fiscal Court along with the County Attorney (Ross Murray) and Sheriff Paul Hays to present Brian Murray with the Honor of being commissioned by Governor Andy Beshear as a “Kentucky Colonel”! The commission of Kentucky Colonel is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky. It is recognition of an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to our community, state, and nation. The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a voluntary philanthropic organization. To obtain a Kentucky Colonel Commission, a nomination must be submitted to the Governor.
Judge Shane Gabbard submitted the nomination recommending Murray and remarked, “The highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky is the Kentucky Colonel. Commissions as Kentucky Colonels are presented for contributions to the Community, State or Nation and for special achievements of all kinds. I have never requested anyone to be designated as a Kentucky Colonel before until recently. Brian Murray, manager of Annville Town and Country Store, is more than a businessman, he’s a champion of volunteerism. During the pandemic, many bad weather events, community hardships and the list goes on, Brian has stepped up without hesitation and without being asked and helped out so many in so many ways. His dedication as serving on the Jackson County Fair Board as president, calling the games for JCHS and PRTC as well as being a great spokesperson for Jackson County has made a lasting impression on our Community. When I filled out the nomination form, every single category that qualifies an individual for this commission was met by Brian. His dedication to our community, his volunteerism, his work with the Jackson County Fair Board, his dedication to the students and schools in our community and his deep sense of civic responsibility and service to the people in our community makes him the perfect recipient of this honor. Thank you, Brian Murray for what you have done and continue to do for Jackson County. This honor is well deserved my friend.”
A sitting Kentucky governor noted in a letter to the Kentucky Colonels that he commissioned individuals as Kentucky Colonels “as a Governor’s way of recognizing individuals for their service and accomplishments on behalf of others.”
That can only be done by the sitting Governor of the Commonwealth. Only the Governor knows the reason for bestowing the honor of a Colonel’s Commission on any particular individual. One recent Governor made this comment about the qualities he considered, “Each time I have the pleasure of bestowing a membership to this exceptional organization on an individual, the great tradition established by Kentucky’s first governor, Isaac Shelby, lives on. The name Kentucky Colonel has become synonymous with strength of character, leadership and dedication to the welfare of others. Just as Isaac Shelby declared his trusted militia members to be his Kentucky Colonels, I see in you those things that place others above self.”
Kentucky Colonels are unwavering in devotion to faith, family, commonwealth, and country. Passionate about being compassionate. Proud leaders who are gentle but strong in will and commitment. The generosity of our members enables the Kentucky Colonels – as a recognized 501 (c) (3) tax exempt nonprofit organization – to reach out and care for our children, support those in need, and preserve our rich heritage.
