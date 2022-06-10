An inquiry to the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office regarding the status of a case (21-F-00068) against Devan Cameron, 23, of McKee, KY revealed that earlier last month (May 03, 2022) a grand jury returned a “Report of No True Bill” on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The charges against Cameron were therefore dropped.
As background to the case, information obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office indicated that the allegations and charges against Mr. Cameron originated when Kentucky State Trooper R. Bowling was dispatched on June 06, 2021 to investigate a possible sexual assault where two older males had taken a fourteen (14) year old girl and two twelve (12) year old girls out and drank alcohol with them. There were allegations that the men had sex with one of the girls and oral sex with another.
According to the uniform citation filed by Trooper Bowling there was evidence that on or about April 24, 2021 Mr. Cameron had purchased beer and liquor to provide to the females and consumed/drank it with them on McCammon Ridge Road in McKee, KY. The uniform citation stated that Mr. Cameron admitted during a recorded interview that he purchased the alcohol and had inappropriate sexual relations with two separate twelve (12) year old females.
Based on the evidence obtained by Trooper Bowling, Cameron was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention where he was charged with Sodomy, 1st degree and Rape, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless. Cameron entered a plea of “not guilty” at an early court appearance (Thursday, June 10th, 2021) to all charges. At a preliminary hearing the court heard from witness KSP Trooper R. Bowling and after hearing the evidence, the court determined that probable cause had been found for both charges and referred the case to a grand jury. The court recognized Mr. Cameron to appear in Circuit Court on August 03, 2021 to answer any grand jury indictment if one is referred against him.
On May 03, 2022 the grand jury, after consideration and deliberation, returned a “NO TRUE BILL” on the grounds of insufficient evidence. Therefore, with no indictments forthcoming, Cameron was not officially indicted or charged with the crimes and no further court actions or proceedings were necessary.
The “other older male” referred to in KSP Trooper Bowling’s citation was determined to be Cody Tincher, 20, of Annville, KY. Cody Tincher was charged with sexual abuse, 1st degree (Case #21-F-00077). Sexual abuse, 1st degree can either be a Class D felony or a Class C felony offense depending upon the age of the victim in the case.
Tincher was arrested on June 22, 2021 by KSP Trooper R. Bowling. Trooper Bowling obtained a warrant for Tincher’s arrest as a result of findings in his investigation (initiated on June 06, 2021) regarding a possible sexual assault. The possible assault regarded the same claims that two older males had taken a fourteen (14) year old girl and two twelve (12) year old girls out and drank alcohol with them. There were allegations that the men had inappropriate and illegal sexual relations with these underage females.
The arrest warrant obtained by Trooper Bowling alleges that, on April 24, 2021, Tincher subjected another person to sexual contact who was incapable of consent because they were physically helpless when Tincher had sex with a minor after she had consumed alcohol and was unable to give consent to sex.
Tincher had entered a plea of “not guilty” at his arraignment. However, at a preliminary hearing, Tincher changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of “sexual abuse, 3rd degree”. The offense of “Sexual abuse, 3rd degree” is a Class B misdemeanor.
In accordance with the Kentucky Revised Statutes Section 510.130 - Sexual abuse in the third degree is:
(1) A person is guilty of sexual abuse in the third degree when he or she subjects another person to sexual contact without the latter's consent.
(2) In any prosecution under this section, it is a defense that:
(a) The other person's lack of consent was due solely to incapacity to consent by reason of being less than sixteen (16) years old; and
(b) The other person was at least fourteen (14) years old; and
(c) The actor was less than eighteen (18) years old.
(3) Sexual abuse in the third degree is a Class B misdemeanor.
The county attorney agreed with the amended charge. Tincher was sentenced to 90 days in jail but was granted a 2-year conditional discharge.
