Kentucky added 33 deaths to its list of Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, 22 from regular health department reporting and 11 from the ongoing audit of death certificates. The state continues to make slow progress against the coronavirus, as most measures of the pandemic continue to decline slightly and the number of Kentuckians who have received at least one dose of vaccine passed 1.7 million. But on Friday only 11,088 vaccinations were added to the total, less than last week's daily average of 12,138, which includes weekends.
In an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on health, the economy, and daily life efforts are being made to get as many people vaccinated as possible. The Jackson County Health Department led the way by being the first to offer vaccinations in the county. That is expanding now. In addition, Wal-Greens is now offering the Moderna vaccine for anyone over the age of 18 at their location in McKee, KY. Wal-Greens has other locations (Manchester and London) that are offering the Pfizer vaccine (approved for anyone 16 or older). All it takes is a phone call and an appointment.
During their last meeting the Jackson County Public School’s Board of Education approved allowing Wal-Greens access to the high school to conduct a Pfizer Clinic before the end of the school year and provide the Pfizer vaccination to any student over 16 whose family/guardian agrees. This is strictly a volunteer program and the school district isn’t making the vaccine mandatory. The board reported, “Jackson County Public Schools does not endorse or sponsor this. We are simply working with Walgreens to make the vaccine available to students who are 16 years of age or older. This is not in any way required by the board and is entirely student/parent/guardian choice.”
The state announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open vaccination sites in Henderson and London that can each vaccinate 1,000 people per day. The state did not say which vaccine(s) will be offered at the Community Vaccination Centers that will open Wednesday at 200 County Extension Rd. in London and Thursday at 3341 Zion Rd. in Henderson. The sites will have their own vaccine supply in addition to the regular allocations the state gets. "These additional vaccine doses are made possible through an increase in production and availability," Beshear's release said. "FEMA and the commonwealth will continue reaching out to underserved communities in Kentucky to inform and build trust about the benefits of getting vaccinated."
The sites will vaccinate both registered and walk-up visitors. After getting their jab, the vaccinated will go to a post-vaccine waiting area for at least 15 minutes to be monitored for any adverse reactions.
“It is getting easier and easier for Kentuckians to get their shot of hope,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release. “With this extra help from the federal government, the opportunities are even greater. Now is the time for us all to step up to end this battle with the coronavirus once and for all. Talk to people you trust to get the information you need about the vaccines, find a location near you and get vaccinated. We can do this, Kentucky.”
In another release, Beshear announced that 1,708,318 Kentuckians had received at least their first dose of a vaccine. “Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions.” Beshear has said that when 2.5 million people have been vaccinated, he will remove capacity limits on businesses and events of fewer than 1,000 people.
The New York Times data tracker says 29 percent of Kentuckians are fully vaccinated, a rank that is 19th among the states. In the South, it is tops in full vaccination and second only to Virginia in one-dose vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Demand for vaccines was already exceeding supply before April 13, when use of the more recently released one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was suspended after a rare type of blood clot was found in six women out of more than 7 million people who had received it. All were of child-bearing age. Friday, a CDC advisory committee voted 10-4 to recommended that use of the vaccine be resumed, with a warning label for women under 50. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration are likely to approve the recommendation, as early as this weekend.
Resuming use of the one-dose vaccine appears likely to boost vaccination efforts. Beshear and health officials have said many people want to get their immunity with one dose of vaccine.
The suspension has complicated outreach to the homebound, the homeless, the hesitant and those who have trouble accessing vaccines. "It is also forcing some health care providers to switch to the more cumbersome Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech products, which require two doses, are harder to transport and need to be stored at ultracold temperatures."
