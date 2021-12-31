Jill Hacker, 43, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for a scheduled preliminary hearing. Jill Hacker appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for arraignment last Monday where she entered a plea of “not guilty” on the charge of assault, 1st degree (domestic violence).
The charge was precipitated when Jackson County Dispatch notified Deputy Daniel Isaacs on December 16, 2021 of a reported domestic violence situation. According to the uniform citation, when Deputy Isaacs arrived at the scene he found Jill Hacker with her husband, Douglas Hacker inside a guest bedroom. Douglas was sitting on a couch and Jill was sitting on the arm of the couch next to him. Deputy Isaacs reported that he noticed injuries ton the upper chest, lower left abdomen, and left lower back of Douglas. When asked what happened Douglas stated that he was not sure. Jill then told Deputy Isaacs that Douglas had fell because his toe nails were too long and that he had fallen on a knife.
Deputy Isaacs also noted that Jill had a scratch on the back of her right arm near her elbow as well as a red mark across her chest just below her neck. Deputy Isaacs reported that Jill directed him to a bathroom where she showed him a knife that was inside a drawer wrapped in a paper towel. Deputy Isaacs noted in the citation that the knife appeared like it had been washed. The knife blade was approximately 5 inches long. The blade was black and silver with TRC-FORCE written on one side and TACTICAL TF-817 stainless steel USA design written on the other. The handle was black and silver with a cross on one side and a metal pocket clip on the other side.
Deputy Isaacs arrested Jill Hacker charging her with Assault, 1st degree (domestic violence). After Deputy Isaacs read Jill Hacker her Miranda Rights she refused to answer any questions about what had happened at the residence. Douglas was treated at the scene by Jackson County EMS and then flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center by AIR EVAC for further medical treatment.
At the end of the preliminary hearing on Monday the court determined that probable cause had been found regarding the alleged assault. The case was held over to a grand jury. Hacker was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on February 01, 2022 to answer any indictment that may be handed down by the grand jury.
Hacker is currently being held in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond while awaiting her next court appearance.
