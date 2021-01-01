Charles Christopher Harris, 33, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court this Monday to be arraigned on several charges stemming from his arrest earlier that same day. According to the uniform citation provided by the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Five Hundred Ford in the early morning hours on Monday as the vehicle failed to use a right turn signal as it turned into the Rocky Hills Apartment complex.
According to the citation, as soon as the vehicle came to a full stop, Christopher Harris excited the vehicle. Deputy Isaacs noticed that Harrris stuck something in the right hand pocket of his coat and kept his hand there. As Harris approached Deputy Isaacs he kept his hand in his pocket. Deputy Isaacs gave several verbal commands to remove his hand from his pocket and Harris continually ignored the commands. By the time Harris met Deputy Isaacs outside his cruiser, not knowing what he had put in his pocket resulted in Deputy Isaacs grabbing Harris by his right arm and hand. Deputy Isaacs could feel that Harris was holding an object.
When asked what he was holding, Harris would not respond. When Deputy Isaacs asked if Harris had a gun, Harris turned and started walking back toward his car ignoring verbal commands for him to stop.
Deputy Isaacs deployed his taser striking Harris in the back whereupon he fell to the sidewalk. While Deputy Isaacs was attempting to handcuff Harris, he removed his right hand from his coat pocket and threw what he had been holding. After successfully detaining Harris, Deputy Isaacs located 4 individual bags of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine where he had observed Harris throw what he had been hiding in his coat pocket.
Harris was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with failure to or improper signal, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine), resisting arrest, and tampering with physical evidence.
Harris entered a plea of “not guilty” on Monday. At the end of the arraignment on Monday, Judge Roberts scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 04th, 2021. Harris remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $10,000 cash bond.
