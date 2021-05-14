Alena Harrison, 42, of McKee, KY was arrested on Tuesday May 04th, 2021 in connection to an indictment returned from a grand jury in April 2021. The indictment and grand jury action pertain to an incident that occurred in January 2021. According to the uniform citation, on January 02, 2021 Deputy JR Weaver located Alena Harrison inside Louis Marx’ Pool room after observing her gold Chevy Cruze parked outside the business. Deputy Weaver was aware that Harrison had an active bench warrant out of Jackson County and arrested her in serving the warrant.
After she was placed under arrest a search of her person revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine in her inside left front jacket pocket. In addition, the search found a large amount of cash (approximately $3,000) as well as a set pf digital scales and plastic baggies. These items are commonly associated with trafficking methamphetamine.
The court found probable cause and bound the case over to a grand jury. Harrison was released from jail on February 12, 2021 while awaiting the findings of the grand jury. On April 19, 2021 the grand jury returned indictment # 21-CR-00021. The indictment lists two charges against Harrison. It states that on January 02, 2021 in Jackson County, Harrison allegedly committed the crime of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1stdegree by knowingly and unlawfully having more than 2 grams of methamphetamine (a Schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug). The indictment also states that (on the same date), Harrison allegedly committed the offense of “possession of drug paraphernalia” when she knowingly and unlawfully had certain items of drug paraphernalia in her possession, namely digital scales and plastic bags.
According to information available from the Jackson County Detention Center, Jail Tracker, this isn’t the first time Harrison has been arrested on drug trafficking charges. Harrison was arrested on February 19, 2020 and charged with “complicity trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree. She was arrested on May 16, 2019 and charged with trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine). In addition, Harrison was arrested on September 12, 2009 and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, 1st offense.
Harrison is currently being held in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $100,000 cash bond while awaiting her next court appearance.
