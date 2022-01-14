On Saturday morning, January 1, 2022, as the new year began, Jackson County Emergency Management and local fire departments began responding to flooded areas and weather-related emergencies. Judge Gabbard recently met (via Zoom) with Governor Beshear who asked for an update on the flooding damage from the storms on January 1st. We are still tallying damages throughout from that event. Judge Gabbard said that at his house he recorded 4.5 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. “It mainly washed-out ditches but we did have some pavement washed off in the Tyner area. I will be working with Jamie Strong and Brody Keck this week to get a total of damages received. I was made aware that our RV sites at Flat Lick Falls
received some damage too,” Judge Gabbard reported. Tornado watches were issued by the National Weather Service for the northen end of the county near Morrill, KY as well as for Annville, KY. The adjacent counties of Madison and Estill actually documented tornadoes touching down and, of course, tornadoes devastated multiple counties in the western part of the state. It will be months or years before those folks begin to recover from the destruction caused by these storms.
Less than a week later winter made its arrival felt when approximately 5 inches of snow fell late Thursday afternoon with traffic grinding to a halt in Jackson County and other parts of the state. Vehicles were stranded for hours and hours on Interstate 75. Sheriff Paul Hays and Jackson County Emergency Management dealt with 15-25 automobile accidents in the county. Sheriff Hays suspects that this may be a gross underestimate since many accidents were not reported.
As the large snow began to melt, flooding was once again a problem. In addition, temperatures also began to dramatically drop. Any water on the roads was frozen into black-ice early Monday morning causing yet another weather-related hazard for commuters. Jackson County Schools were forced to use another Non-Traditional Instructional Day (NTID) to accommodate the instructional needs of the students and maintain safety.
