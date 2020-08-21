The Kentucky General Assembly passed House Bill 11, which legally requires all local school boards, on or before July 1, 2020, to adopt and implement policies that prohibit the use of any tobacco product, alternative nicotine product, or vapor product for all persons and at all times on, or in all property of the board, and when students are present at any school-related trip or student activity. The Kentucky school board Association (KSBA) recommended policies covering 1) certified employees of the school system, 2) classified employees of the school system, 3) bus drivers, 4) students, and 5) visitors that the Jackson County Board of Education adopted. (All of the policies will be posted on the Jackson County Sun’s web page and shared to social media to facilitate general access.)
The policies all essentially state that the use of any tobacco product, alternative nicotine product, or vapor product as defined in KRS 438.305 is prohibited for all persons and at all times on or in all property, including any vehicle, that is owned, operated, leased, or contracted for use by the Board and while attending or participating in any school-related student trip or student activity and is in the presence of a student or students.
It is important to note that the policies clearly address “visitors” to the school property. This will impact people attending school functions such as football games, basketball games, graduation ceremonies, etc. The “visitor policy” states:
“The use of any tobacco product, alternative nicotine product, or vapor product, as defined in KRS 438.305, is prohibited for all persons and at all times on or in all property, including any vehicle, that is owned, operated, leased, or contracted for use by the Board and while attending or participating in any school-related student trip or student activity and in the presence of a student or students. Adequate notice shall be provided to students, parents and guardians, school employees, and the general public.
Signage shall be posted on or in all property, including any vehicle that is owned, operated, leased, or contracted for use by the Board, clearly stating that the use of all such products is prohibited at all times and by all persons on or in the property. School employees shall enforce the policy. Persons in violation of this policy, in addition to fines which may be imposed by law, are subject to verbal warnings to refrain from use of the subject product. Refusal to refrain from such use or repeated instances of prohibited use after prior warnings may subject the individual to a ban from school property as permitted by law and corresponding civil and criminal penalties.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.