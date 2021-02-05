According to information supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy JR Weaver responded to the scene of a two vehicle collision on US Hwy 421 just before Sand Lick Road in Jackson County, KY last Saturday (Jan 30, 2021). The accident occurred around 7:20 PM. When Deputy Weaver arrived at the scene he observed what appeared to be a head-on collision involving a silver Toyota vehicle and a black Oldsmobile vehicle.
The driver of the silver Toyota Rav4 was identified as Keith Tal Martin of Jackson County, KY. Deputy Weaver reported that Martin did not appear to be under the influence or impaired by alcohol or drugs. Martin stated that as he was travelling south on Hwy 421 a deer ran in front of his silver Toyota Rav4. Martin swerved abruptly to avoid hitting the deer crossing the center-line of the roadway. This resulted in him colliding with oncoming traffic resulting in severe damage to both vehicles.
The driver of the black Oldsmobile, Madison L. Christopher was trapped inside her vehicle and Deputy Weaver suspected that there may have been serious injuries involved. The City of McKee Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance in extricating Christopher from the vehicle.
While the extrication of Christopher was being performed Deputy Weaver spoke with her passenger, Bobby Couch of Clay County, KY. Couch told Deputy Weaver that as he, Madison and their small child (Brody Couch) were travelling north on US Hwy 421 the silver Toyota Rav4 abruptly swerved into their lane of travel resulting in the head-on collision.
Roger Cunagin, of Jackson County, KY, kept the small child (Brody Couch) safe in his vehicle until the child could be checked by Jackson County EMS personnel. After being extricated, Madison Christopher, Bobby Couch, and their small child (Brody Couch) were transported to St. Joseph London, KY hospital to receive additional medical attention for their injuries.
The City of McKee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department andthe Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department assisted Jackson County EMS and Jackson Co Sheriff's Deputy Weaver in managing the accident. Charley Ward Towing Service provided assistance removing both vehicles since they were both inoperable. The road was cleared at approximately 10:48 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.