On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, February 12th, to Friday, February 18th. The health department reported the death of eight more individuals related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. The five individuals in Clay County were a 65-year-old female, an 85-year-old female, a 67-year-old male, a 78-year-old male, and a 61-year-old male. The three individuals in Jackson County were a 77-year-old female, a 62-year-old female, and a 59-year-old male.
On Monday, February 28th, the CVDHD will provide their next update.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
7-Day Incidence Rate = 151.12
Confirmed = 106
Probable = 35
New Deaths = 3
Clay County
7-Day Incidence Rate = 151.46
Total Confirmed = 207
Community Confirmed = 207
Probable = 4
New Deaths = 5
Rockcastle County
7-Day Incidence Rate = 103.54
Confirmed = 86
Probable = 35
New Deaths = 0
