Total COVID Numbers CVDHD 02_22_22
cgadmin

On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, February 12th, to Friday, February 18th. The health department reported the death of eight more individuals related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. The five individuals in Clay County were a 65-year-old female, an 85-year-old female, a 67-year-old male, a 78-year-old male, and a 61-year-old male. The three individuals in Jackson County were a 77-year-old female, a 62-year-old female, and a 59-year-old male. 

On Monday, February 28th, the CVDHD will provide their next update. 

Weekly County Updates: 

Jackson County 

7-Day Incidence Rate = 151.12 

  Confirmed = 106 

  Probable = 35 

  New Deaths = 3 

Clay County 

7-Day Incidence Rate = 151.46 

  Total Confirmed = 207 

  Community Confirmed = 207 

  Probable = 4 

  New Deaths = 5 

Rockcastle County 

7-Day Incidence Rate = 103.54 

  Confirmed = 86 

  Probable = 35 

  New Deaths = 0

Tags

Recommended for you