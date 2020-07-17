The state of Kentucky has been reporting its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginnings of the pandemic. In addition, dozens of states across the nation have begun to experience sharp increases in COVID-19 infections. Trends in other states are important since many Kentucky residents travel for vacation purposes during the summer. For example, visits to Myrtle Beach have been linked to clusters of outbreaks in Kentucky over the past few weeks. As a result, Governor Beshear joined Governors (Republican and Democrat alike) in 23 other states in issuing an executive order (2020-586) making the wearing of a “face covering” mandatory with certain exceptions and exemptions. Jackson County residents, along with all other Kentucky residents, must cover their nose and mouth with a facial covering (i.e., mask) while inside, or waiting in line to enter, any: retail establishment; grocery store; pharmacy; hair salon/barbershop; nail salon/spa; tattoo parlor; childcare facility; restaurant or bar (when not consuming food or beverage); health care setting, or; any other indoor public space in which it is difficult to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from all individuals who are not members of that person’s household. There are several notable exemptions from the requirement of wearing a facial covering, including: a) Children who are age 5 or younger, b) any person with a disability, or a physical or mental impairment, that prevents them from safely wearing a face covering, c) Any person who is hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication; d) Any person engaged in work that a state or federal regulator has concluded would make wearing a face covering a risk to their health or safety; e) Any person who is seated and actively consuming food or beverage at a restaurant, bar or other eating establishment; f) Any person who is obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of a facial covering in order to perform the service; g) Any person who is required to temporarily remove their face covering to confirm their identity or for security or screening purposes; h) Any person who is giving a speech or broadcast to an audience and is able to maintain a safe distance of six feet from all individuals who are not members of the person’s household; i) Any person who is in a swimming pool, lake, or other body of water; j) Any person who is actively engaged in exercise in a gym or indoor facility so long as six or more feet of separation between individuals exists; k) Any person who is actively participating in athletic practice, scrimmage, or competition that is permitted under separate Healthy at Work requirements or guidance, and l) Any person who is engaged in a lawful activity where federal or state law prohibits wearing a face covering.
Kentucky’s “mask mandate” will be enforced more on businesses than individuals, a health department spokesman said. While Beshear’s order states that individual Kentuckians have to wear masks while inside of or waiting to enter indoor public spaces, while riding in public or shared transportation, and while outside in areas where it’s hard to social distance, the Health Department is going to focus enforcement on businesses.
“We’re not going out with notepads writing tickets for individuals,” Cumberland Valley District Health Department spokesman Christie Green said. The mandate will be enforced similarly to public smoking policy, Green said. Businesses who don’t properly enforce the mask mandate could be subject to fines if they repeatedly neglect the order, Green said. But the initial step of enforcement will be more focused on educating violators. If the health department is aware of a business not enforcing the mask mandate, officials will talk to the businesses’ representatives, find out if they have proper signage, remind them of rules and guidelines and find out if there are any roadblocks which keep the business from following the mandate. Hall said the responsibility still falls on individuals because they could hurt their favorite businesses if they don’t follow the order.
“You are damaging that business,” Green said of potential violators. “They’re the ones that are going to be penalized.” Beshear’s order states that violating the order “must result in a loss of access to a business’s services.” Green added, “If you have concerns regarding non-compliance with this public health measure you should contact the local Health Department at 606-287-8421.”
